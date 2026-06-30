Musician Living with Alpha-Gal Syndrome Shares Info following RFK Jr.’s Comments on Tick-Borne Illness

Daniel Routh of the band, Nu-Blu, manages a demanding schedule, and Alpha-Gal Syndrome

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. spoke of Alpha-Gal Syndrome, a tick-borne illness affecting an estimated 500,000 people. Musician Daniel Routh lives with & studies AGS.

Many people experience symptoms after consuming only some noted foods. Others are affected by any amount of mammalian products, plus there are hidden threats ... For some, the effects are deadly.” — Daniel Routh, Recording Artist

SILER CITY, NC, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As national attention focuses on Alpha-Gal Syndrome (AGS) following recent remarks and federal initiatives announced by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., award-winning bluegrass musician Daniel Routh of the band Nu-Blu is available for media interviews to discuss the realities of living with the often misunderstood tick-borne condition.The singer was diagnosed with AGS in 2023.“It very thankful for the media,” Routh says. “I was listening to news radio the morning I got bitten and heard about Alpha Gal and the Lone Star tick, later that afternoon I found the tick on me after mowing the lawn. My doctor did a blood test which revealed that I was positive for AGS and now I live with the allergy every day. I’ve encountered and had additional bites while in other states on tour. I have to be really diligent about managing what I eat, it’s a matter of life or death.”The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that nearly 500,000 Americans are affected by alpha-gal syndrome. However, health officials note the true number may be significantly higher, as the allergy is often undiagnosed or underreported. The condition typically develops after being bitten by a lone star tick and causes a potentially life-threatening allergic reaction to mammalian meats (such as beef, pork, and lamb) and dairy.Routh has done his own research into AGS and also sent a brief to Secretary Kennedy earlier this year. He has learned that the allergy can preset itself in various degrees. “Many people experience symptoms after consuming only some of the noted foods. Others are affected by eating any amount of mammalian products, plus there are hidden threats, like the wax on paper plates and fruit that is derived from mammalian sources. In addition, most of our medications are not forthcoming with information about being Alpha-Gal safe. For some people, the effects are deadly,” Routh says.During a recent announcement outlining new federal efforts to combat Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses, Kennedy highlighted Alpha-Gal Syndrome as a growing public health concern affecting hundreds of thousands of Americans. The Department of Health and Human Services announced plans to expand research and explore preventive strategies aimed at reducing the impact of AGS, a potentially life-altering allergic condition triggered by tick bites.Alpha-Gal Syndrome can cause deadly allergic reactions to red meat and other mammalian products, often hours after exposure. The condition has become increasingly prevalent as tick populations expand across the United States, yet awareness remains limited. Federal officials estimate that hundreds of thousands of Americans may be living with the condition.Routh, a longtime performer and recording artist, has firsthand experience managing Alpha-Gal Syndrome while maintaining a demanding touring and performance schedule. His story offers a personal perspective on the challenges faced by AGS patients, including diagnosis, lifestyle changes, dietary restrictions, and the need for greater public understanding of the disease.With Alpha-Gal Syndrome receiving increased national attention, it is important for audiences to hear directly from individuals whose lives have been impacted by this condition. Daniel's experience provides a real-world perspective on the daily challenges and resilience of those living with AGS.Routh knows full well the impact of Alpha-Gal Syndrome on his daily life. Living with a tick-borne illness is challenging. Public awareness and education surrounding AGS are essential, as many sufferers may not recognize the symptoms or seek medical assistance. The significance of recent federal attention to Alpha-Gal Syndrome cannot be underestimated. Patient advocacy and support for those affected are of utmost importance.About Daniel Routh and Nu-BluDaniel Routh is a founding member of the acclaimed, North Carilina-based bluegrass group Nu-Blu, known for its nationally recognized recordings, touring performances, and appearances on radio and television programs throughout the United States. Along with his wife and bandmate, Carolyn Routh, Nu-Blu hosts the nationally syndicated “Bluegrass Ridge” TV show.

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