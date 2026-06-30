Digital instruction means lessons, assignments, assessments, or instructional activities delivered through instructional technology; a laptop, tablet, computer, smart device, instructional software platform, or other similar device or platform used for student learning.

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity Tools and Incident Monitoring for Schools - Recorded February 2023. Jess Flaherty, local government manager from Iowa's Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO), shares information about OCIO’s next-generation Endpoint Detection and Response, which is a security tool that detects and prevents a wide range of known and unknown cyber attacks on computers, servers and other devices. The service also includes state-of-the-art around-the-clock security incident monitoring and response for schools and nonprofits.

E-Rate

E-Rate is a program to provide discounts to assist most schools and libraries in the United States to obtain affordable telecommunications and Internet access.

Iowa e-Learning Central

Iowa e-Learning Central (241.29 KB) .pdf is an online exchange for learning content, resources and collaboration

Online Learning

Online Learning lists approved online public schools in Iowa and applications to provide online courses, and guidance on virtual/online education.

Student Instructional Technology Standards

Student instructional technology standards for grade K-5 provide limits to the amount of time students participate in digital instruction as well as technology adoption considerations for schools to use to renew or adopt digital device programs for student instructional use.

Student Instructional Technology FAQ (153.26 KB) .pdf