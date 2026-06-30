Prepared Canada Corp. Releases June 2026 Monthly Updated New Videos and Articles

Prepared Canada June 2026 Long Form Videos Prepared Canada June 2026 Short Videos Prepared Canada June 2026 Articles

Prepared Canada videos and articles provide independent analysis and commentary on current events and systemic challenges.

The Lego case showed a way to bridge the knowledge gap between the layperson and emergency services, also affirming Canada and the US have very different relationships with their police departments.” — Alex Vezina, Prepared Canada CEO

MISSISSAUGA, ON, CANADA, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prepared Canada Corp.. has released its June 2026 content update, outlining new video, short-form, and written materials published across its digital platforms over the past month.

New Video Content

As part of its weekly publishing schedule, Prepared Canada released multiple long-form videos addressing topics related to Current Events, First Aid, and General Health and Fitness:

● The Pulp & Paper Industry has a new Chemical Spill

https://youtu.be/95DCoD7pXow

This video covers the recent event of the “Washington State Chemical Spill”, providing context to the situation and analysis of events similar to it.

● First Aid for Burns doesn't have to be Difficult

https://youtu.be/pHY8NAGDkLI

This video covers the information you need to know when it comes to First Aid for Burns. It covers the four types of burns, as well as how to care for them in a First Aid context.

● Emergency Manager's Guide to Health and Fitness Basics

https://youtu.be/pgttG5oRgnY

A request from viewers, friends, and family; This video instructs what needs to be focused on for general health and fitness, and displays the fitness routine that can function in a busy schedule.

These videos form part of Prepared Canada’s ongoing effort to provide independent analysis and commentary on current events and systemic challenges.

Coverage of the “$200,000 Lego Theft Scandal”

This month, Prepared Canada recorded several videos covering the recent Bricks and Minifigs alleged $200,000 lego theft. The videos create a timeline of the events shown in RecklessBen’s videos as well as reviewing the Leaked Police Body Cam footage involving the situation.

● The Bricks and Minifigs Scandal: A Disaster Risk Manager's Analysis

https://youtu.be/dmZqp0Zbslk

This video covers the entirety of Content Creator “Reckless Ben”’s series on the Bricks and Minifigs Scandal, providing a timeline of events and analysis of the actions taken.

● It looks Reputationally Beneficial to tell Bricks & Minifigs to "Stuff it"

https://youtu.be/3UmdeMFhO0c

This video provides a quick note on the effect on Reputational Impact the response to the Bricks and Minifigs situation can be.

● Unredacted Body Cam Footage from the LEGO Scandal Has A Perspective You Might Be Missing

https://youtu.be/7QBeDQD0pHY

This video is a review of the initial wave of Police Body Cam footage involved in the Lego Scandal

● Disaster Risk Manager Reacts to ALL The Bricks and Minifigs LEGO Scandal UNREDACTED Footage

https://youtu.be/Bzbb1_olBLM

This follow-up video reviews the additional Police Body Cam footage that concerns the Lego Scandal, providing much needed context that was missing from the scenario before.

Short-Form Video Releases

In addition to long-form videos, Prepared Canada published multiple YouTube Shorts throughout the month. These short-form videos include highlights from the organization’s initial platform launch as well as the newly released long-form content.

The full collection of short-form videos is available at:

https://www.youtube.com/@PreparedCanada/shorts

https://www.tiktok.com/@preparedcanada

Continuity 101 Course

In addition to their newer videos, Prepared Canada has released short-form content related to the contents of their “Continuity 101” course that you can watch for free: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLztR81kV5TnwsMxo3PRIWTE2zJ_1rMigV

This playlist is a FREE Master’s-level course condensed and simplified so that anyone can use it to improve their business strategies.

Website Articles

Prepared Canada also published four weekly articles on its website and Substack page during the month. Three articles expand upon themes explored in recent videos, while another focuses on a separate international and policy-related topic:

● Guaranteed Annual Income

https://www.prepared.ca/post/guaranteed-annual-income

This piece discusses Terms like Universal Basic Income (UBI) and Guaranteed Annual Income (GAI), how the policies are being discussed, and the potential consequences and applications of implementation.

● 2026 Global Energy Show in Calgary

https://www.prepared.ca/post/2026-global-energy-show-in-calgary

We went to the 2026 Global Energy Show in Calgary. This article holds some observations and analysis which people may find interesting.

● The $200,000 Lego Theft that Risks an Entire Police Department

https://www.prepared.ca/post/the-200-000-lego-theft-that-risks-an-entire-police-department

This article is a written timeline of events involved in the “$200,000 Lego Theft Scandal”, including analysis of the events.

● Bricks and Minifigs Scandal - Follow-Up

https://www.prepared.ca/post/bricks-and-minifigs-scandal-follow-up

This article is a follow-up to the previous article covering the Lego Scandal, further reviewing the events that came after, as well as analyzing the Body Cam footage.

Prepared Canada Corp. continues releasing new video and written content on a weekly basis. Our monthly updates aim to educate and inform Canadians on important topics related to emergency preparedness, risk and continuity. With a focus on providing valuable and relevant information, the update serves as a valuable resource for individuals, families, businesses, and communities to stay prepared for any emergency.

For more information, visit Prepared Canada’s website at www.prepared.ca

For weekly updates please subscribe to Prepared Canada’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/@PreparedCanada

Emergency Manager's Guide to Health and Fitness Basics

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.