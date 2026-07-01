Center for Digital Government and Center for Digital Education Deepen Senior Fellows Bench with Five New Appointments

The Center for Digital Government and the Center for Digital Education announce the addition of five new Senior Fellows (clockwise from top left): Archie Satchell, Amy Bhikha, Liana Bailey-Crimmins, Dr. Mark A. Stone, and Amy Tong.

Accomplished leaders join a distinguished advisory network to shape national conversations, research, and insights driving government and education innovation

Our Senior Fellows ensure that the insights we deliver are informed by leaders who have the judgment that comes from having led major organizations to credible outcomes.” — Rob Lloyd, Executive Director of the Center for Digital Government

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Center for Digital Government ( CDG ) and Center for Digital Education ( CDE ), trusted brands of e.Republic, today announced five new Senior Fellows:* Liana Bailey-Crimmins, former California State CIO and Director for the California Department of Technology | Liana served as California's top technology official, leading statewide technology strategy, cybersecurity, and digital transformation efforts. She advised Governor Gavin Newsom on enterprise IT modernization and played a key role in advancing cloud adoption, digital identity, and California's Broadband for All initiative. Earlier in her career, she held senior technology leadership roles across multiple California state departments, including CIO and IT leadership positions at California Correctional Health Care Services, along with other enterprise technology roles across state government.* Amy Bhikha, former Chief Data Officer for the State of Colorado | Amy is a data and artificial intelligence leader who most recently served as Chief Data Officer for the State of Colorado. She led enterprise data strategy, governance, shared services, and AI initiatives across state government, helping advance statewide data modernization, cross-agency collaboration, and responsible AI governance. She is a recognized voice on data governance, AI policy, and public-sector innovation, contributing to national organizations focused on the future of government data and technology.* Archie Satchell, former Chief Information Officer for Palm Beach County, Florida | Archie is a veteran CIO with more than 30 years of public sector technology leadership experience. As CIO of Palm Beach County, he led enterprise IT services supporting 35+ departments and 7,000 employees, overseeing modernization, cybersecurity, and digital inclusion initiatives. He is widely recognized for aligning technology strategy with mission outcomes and improving service delivery.* Dr. Mark A. Stone, former System Chief Information Officer for the Texas A&M University System | Mark is a higher education technology leader with more than 45 years of experience in enterprise systems, financial management, and IT strategy. As System CIO for the Texas A&M University System, he led enterprise cybersecurity, applications, networking, and infrastructure strategy across one of the nation's largest public higher education systems. He has led large-scale modernization initiatives, including ERP transformation, shared services, enterprise governance, and cybersecurity modernization.* Amy Tong, former California State CIO and Secretary of Government Operations for the State of California | Amy is a nationally recognized public sector transformation leader who most recently served as Senior Counselor to Governor Gavin Newsom and previously as California’s Secretary of Government Operations and State CIO. With more than 25 years in state service, she led major statewide modernization efforts spanning technology, procurement, cybersecurity, AI policy, and broadband infrastructure.These additions strengthen the deep and highly experienced roster of Senior Fellows across CDG and CDE, a network of expert practitioners and scholars that has informed the organizations' benchmarking, advisory work, events, and thought leadership for more than two decades.The Senior Fellows community is comprised of former chief information officers, chief information security officers, chief technology officers, chief data officers, and agency executives who help organizations navigate complex technology, operational, and policy challenges.Rob Lloyd, Executive Director of the Center for Digital Government and former Chief Technology Officer for the City of Seattle, said, “The priorities facing government and education leaders are evolving faster than ever. Our Senior Fellows ensure that the insights we deliver are informed by leaders who have the judgment that comes from having led major organizations to credible outcomes. Their experience with large-scale transformation, cybersecurity, data strategy, and organizational change provides the perspectives that have anchored breakthroughs.”“The caliber of leaders who continue to join the Senior Fellows community speaks to the role that e.Republic, the Center for Digital Government, and the Center for Digital Education play as trusted conveners for the public sector,” said Teri Takai, Chief Programs Officer, e.Republic. “These are accomplished leaders who want to continue giving back, share the lessons they've learned, and help the next generation of government and education leaders succeed.”About the Senior Fellows NetworkThe Center for Digital Government (CDG) and Center for Digital Education (CDE) Senior Fellows are experienced and respected government, education, and technology leaders with demonstrated records of success in public service and educational leadership. Drawing on decades of executive experience, they contribute research, speaking, advisory expertise, and thought leadership to help government, education, and industry leaders navigate emerging challenges and opportunities. Together, the Senior Fellows represent one of the nation's most compelling networks of former public-sector practitioners and subject-matter experts. For more information, visit https://www.govtech.com/cdg/senior-fellows About the Center for Digital GovernmentThe Center for Digital Government (CDG) is a national benchmarking and advisory institute focused on technology policy and best practices in state and local government. Learn more at https://www.govtech.com/cdg About the Center for Digital EducationThe Center for Digital Education (CDE) is a national benchmarking and advisory organization helping K-12 and higher education leaders navigate rapid technological transformation. Learn more at https://www.govtech.com/education CDG and CDE are trusted brands of e.Republic. Learn more at https://www.erepublic.com/

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