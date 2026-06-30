Faex Health Launches AI-Powered Women's Health & Period Tracker, Bringing Gut Health Into Menstrual Wellness

New platform combines menstrual tracking with gut insights, personalized wellness recommendations, and education on GI conditions impacting women's health.

Women's health has long deserved more personalized, connected, and data-driven tools.” — Landon Nattrass

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Faex Health , the AI-powered preventive health platform transforming gut health monitoring through computer vision and personalized wellness insights, today announced the launch of Faex Period Tracker—a significant expansion of its platform into women's health.The new feature enables women to track their menstrual cycle alongside digestive health, providing personalized recommendations for diet, nutrition, exercise, supplementation, and behavioral wellness while helping users better understand the complex relationship between gut health and reproductive health.The launch marks a major milestone in Faex Health's mission to make preventive healthcare more accessible through artificial intelligence while expanding the platform beyond digestive wellness into broader longitudinal health monitoring."Women's health has long deserved more personalized, connected, and data-driven tools," said Landon Nattrass, CEO and Co-Founder of Faex Health. "Digestive health and reproductive health influence one another every day, yet they're often treated as separate conversations. Faex Period Tracker brings these together into one experience that empowers women with education, personalized wellness recommendations, and deeper insights into their health."Bringing Gut Health Into Women's HealthHormonal fluctuations throughout the menstrual cycle can influence digestion, bowel habits, bloating, abdominal discomfort, and the gut microbiome. Likewise, gastrointestinal disorders may contribute to changes in menstrual symptoms and overall quality of life.Faex Period Tracker helps users recognize these patterns over time by combining menstrual tracking with gut health observations inside a single platform.The feature also includes educational resources explaining how gastrointestinal conditions—including Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), Crohn's disease, Ulcerative Colitis, Celiac disease, chronic constipation, and other digestive disorders—may influence digestive symptoms experienced throughout the menstrual cycle.Personalized Wellness RecommendationsFaex Period Tracker delivers individualized wellness recommendations designed to help users build healthier daily habits, including:Personalized nutrition guidanceExercise recommendationsSupplement recommendationsBehavioral and lifestyle suggestionsCycle education and symptom trackingGut health insights integrated alongside menstrual healthBy connecting these traditionally separate health domains, Faex Health aims to provide women with a more comprehensive understanding of their overall wellness.Innovation Driven from WithinThe idea for Faex Period Tracker originated from Deema Awni, a Quality Assurance Engineer at Faex Health and a student at UC Berkeley, who recognized an opportunity to expand the platform's impact by incorporating women's health into Faex's existing AI-powered wellness ecosystem.Working alongside Faex's engineering and product teams, Awni helped shape and partially develop the feature from concept through implementation."Innovation at Faex doesn't happen in silos," said Nattrass. "Some of our best ideas come from team members who are passionate about solving meaningful healthcare challenges. Deema recognized an important gap in women's health technology, and we're incredibly proud to see her vision become part of the Faex platform."Awni added, "Women's digestive health and menstrual health are deeply connected, yet many existing tools don't help users understand that relationship. I'm excited that Faex Period Tracker gives women another way to better understand their bodies while providing practical wellness recommendations they can use every day."Continuing Faex's Preventive Health MissionThe launch of Faex Period Tracker represents another step toward Faex Health's long-term vision of creating one of the world's most comprehensive AI-powered preventive health platforms.The company continues expanding its ecosystem with personalized wellness recommendations, longitudinal health monitoring, artificial intelligence, and educational resources designed to help individuals better understand their health before conditions become more serious.Faex Period Tracker is now available within the Faex Health mobile application.About Faex HealthFaex Health is an AI-powered preventive health platform focused on helping individuals better understand their health through computer vision, personalized wellness recommendations, and longitudinal health monitoring. The platform delivers gut health insights, AI-powered coaching, educational resources, and personalized recommendations spanning nutrition, exercise, supplementation, and lifestyle. As Faex continues expanding across digestive health, women's health, metabolic health, and other preventive health applications, the company's mission remains the same: making preventive healthcare more accessible, personalized, and proactive.

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