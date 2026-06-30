Statement on the Supreme Court decision protecting the sacred right to vote

“I am relieved that a majority of the Supreme Court ruled that states can continue counting eligible vote-by-mail ballots after Election Day if state law allows it. The decision affirms states’ authority to administer their own elections and is a win for voters in California, where nearly 90 percent vote by mail.”

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