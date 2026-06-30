Studycat donates 2,000 sets of educational software to Kingdom of Eswatini

Studycat children's language learning app logo Certificate of Appreciation by Deputy Prime Minister Senator, Thulisile Dladla & Studycat CFO, Alvin Yew Love to & from Eswatini. Happy Home World Alliance International Organization, a Taiwan-based nonprofit ceremony held at the Legislative Yuan Grand Hall in Taipei

Children's language learning app company receives a Certificate of Appreciation from the Deputy Prime Minister's at a ceremony at the Legislative Yuan of Taiwan

We believe every child deserves access to quality language learning tools, regardless of where they grow up” — Alvin Yew, CFO, Studycat

HONG KONG, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Studycat, a children's language learning app company, has donated 2,000 sets of its educational software to the Kingdom of Eswatini through the Happy Home World Alliance International Organization, a Taiwan-based nonprofit. The donation was formally recognized at a ceremony held at the Legislative Yuan Grand Hall in Taipei, where Studycat received a Certificate of Appreciation signed by Deputy Prime Minister Senator Thulisile Dladla.

Supporting children through schools and government programs

Of the 2,000 sets donated, 500 will be distributed to children through the Deputy Prime Minister's Office and 1,500 will reach students through schools under Eswatini's Ministry of Education and Training. The Studycat software donation formed part of a broader initiative — titled "Love to & from Eswatini" — that also included shoes, sewing machines, clothing, and laptops for schools. The partnership is set to deepen further, with Eswatini's Ministry of Education planning to convene representatives from all 54 African nations at an international conference in September 2026.

Language learning as a pathway to opportunity

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Senator Thulisile Dladla described the contribution as a symbol of hope and empowerment for the citizens of Eswatini. "We recognize that meaningful development is not measured only in infrastructure and growth graphs and figures, but in the true empowerment of our people, especially our children, who are the future of this country," she said. The Deputy Prime Minister went on to express hope that the partnership would grow, describing it as seeds planted today that could yield resilience and opportunity for generations to come.

Former Deputy Minister of Education and Alliance Vice President Lin Tsong-Ming echoed that sentiment, emphasizing that education remains the foundation of social mobility, economic development and peace, and that global educational resources remain unequally distributed. "Through sharing educational resources, we hope to help developing countries improve the quality of education, while nurturing young people who care about the world," he said.

"We believe every child deserves access to quality language learning tools, regardless of where they grow up," said Alvin Yew, CFO, Studycat. "We are grateful to the Happy Home World Alliance for making this connection possible, and to the Deputy Prime Minister's Office for their recognition and commitment to getting these resources to the children who need them."

About Studycat

Studycat inspires children worldwide to discover learning new languages through educational apps that make learning feel like play. Its five apps, Studycat English, Spanish, French, German, and Chinese, are available on iOS and Android devices and have earned over 50,000 five-star reviews from families globally.

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