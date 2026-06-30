Building a Stronger Future: Senator McGuire Helps Deliver Balanced State Budget

SACRAMENTO— Senator Mike McGuire issued the following statement in response to the passage of the 2026-27 state budget today:

“The budget isn’t just balanced for one year—it’s balanced for two years. It invests more in our rainy day funds, it helps tackle some of our toughest challenges, and protects the people and programs that help make California thrive. We’re investing in our kids and public schools, affordable healthcare, funding CAL FIRE’s continued expansion to keep communities safe, expanding childcare slots in every corner of California, and we’re making critical local investments to tackle homelessness.

“While Washington is making life harder for working families, California is stepping up to make investments that help folks put food on the table. We’re backfilling Trump’s horrific cuts, reducing costs for small businesses, investing in housing, and building a brighter, stronger future.”