Senator Eloise Gómez Reyes Statement on the 2026-27 California State Budget

Sacramento, CA —Today, the California Legislature approved the 2026-27 State Budget, reflecting months of collaboration and difficult decisions to protect essential services while maintaining a balanced budget. Senator Eloise Gómez Reyes (D-Colton) issued the following statement in response:

“Every budget is a reflection of our values and our priorities. As Chair of the Senate Budget Subcommittee on Resources, Environmental Protection, and Energy, I've had the privilege of helping guide investments that improve people's quality of life.

"As someone who has spent my life in the Inland Empire, I know that environmental investments are about far more than protecting our natural resources. They're about the air our children breathe, the health of our communities, and the quality of life we leave to future generations. Those same principles guided our work throughout this budget process.

"I'm grateful to the Governor, Senate and Assembly leadership, the Budget Committee, my fellow legislators, and the dedicated staff whose countless hours made this agreement possible. Their thoughtful collaboration made it possible to deliver a balanced budget that protects the essential services Californians rely on every day.

"This budget invests in the building blocks of healthy communities—from higher education and affordable housing to workforce development, healthcare, childcare, developmental services, justice, and cleaner transportation. Together, these investments strengthen our communities and improve quality of life for families throughout the Inland Empire and across California.

"No budget is ever perfect, especially during challenging fiscal times. Every budget requires difficult choices and thoughtful compromise. But I believe this one reflects our shared commitment to doing our very best for the people we serve. I'm proud to support it, and I look forward to completing our work when the Legislature reconvenes later this summer."

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