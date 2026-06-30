Parking lot repaving scheduled for two Leeward O‘ahu beach parks

Week-long repaving efforts for vehicular lots at Surfer’s and Nani Kai beach parks

Parking lot at Surfer’s Beach Park in Mā‘ili

Parking lot repaving efforts are scheduled for two Leeward O‘ahu beach parks in July 2026, with the renovations requiring the closure of the parking lots for about a week respectively.

The parking lot at Surfer’s Beach Park, located at the intersection of Ma‘ipalaoa Road and Farrington Highway, is scheduled to be closed for renovations from July 6 – July 10, 2026. The following week, from July 13 – July 17, 2026, repaving efforts are slated for Nani Kai Beach Park located just down the coast of Surfer’s Beach near Ho‘okele Street. We hope to have each lot repaved within these week-long schedules, weather permitting.

The two Mā‘ili beach parks will remain open under their regular schedules, from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, though their parking lots will be closed.

The nearly $239,000 contract for these repaving efforts was awarded to Seal Pros.

Mahalo for the patience and understanding of Westside beach goers, and the Mā‘ili community, during these renovations. Previous repaving efforts for several City park locations along O‘ahu’s Leeward Coast were tasked in Fall 2025.

If you need an auxiliary aid/service, other accommodations due to a disability, or an interpreter for a language other than English in reference to this announcement, please contact the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation at (808) 768-3003 on weekdays from 7:45 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. or email parks@honolulu.gov at least three business days before the scheduled event. Without sufficient advanced notice, it may not be possible to fulfill requests.

—PAU—

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Website: honolulu.gov/parks