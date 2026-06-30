Need Assistance After the Flood? Jeffco is Here to Help

Following the heavy rain that hit Evergreen and Kittredge on June 24, Jefferson County is working to make sure our community has the information and assistance it needs to help recover from this flood.

Jefferson County Road and Bridge crews worked throughout the weekend to ensure the safety of travelers, clearing sediment from culverts and roads throughout Evergreen and Kittredge.

The road to recover has just begun, as it will likely take several weeks for crews to clean up roadside debris and several months to strengthen infrastructure to guard against future floods.

County staff are available to help with questions related to flood assistance and recovery efforts. If you are aware of road damage or need assistance, request service through our online form.

Important Contact Information:

For information about permitting, which may be necessary for your repair work:

For information about water or sanitation:

For information about fire-related issues:

For information water quality or public health:

For information on power outages (electricity and natural gas):