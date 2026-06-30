The Smoked Taco Brings Low-and-Slow Heat to Sandy

The Smoked Taco opens its 8th Utah location in Sandy on July 8, bringing low-and-slow meats, cheese-crusted tortillas, and a new Nashville Hot Chicken taco

SANDY, UT, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Smoked Taco is bringing the smoke to Sandy. The Utah-born BBQ-taco concept will officially open its 8th location on July 8, 2026, at 11396 State St, Sandy, UT 84070, bringing low-and-slow smoked meats, cheese-crusted tortillas, loaded tots, queso, and unapologetically bold tacos to the South Valley.

To celebrate the opening, The Smoked Taco will host a ribbon cutting ceremony with the South Valley Chamber of Commerce at 10 a.m. at the new Sandy location.

The opening also marks the first-time launch of The Smoked Taco’s newest limited-time taco: The Nashville Hot Chicken taco for $4.95. Made with fried chicken, a bold spice blend, corn, chipotle ranch, slaw, pickles, and hot honey, the new LTO brings heat, crunch, tang, and just enough chaos to keep things interesting.

“We’re excited to welcome The Smoked Taco to the South Valley Chamber of Commerce and to the vibrant business community here in Sandy,” said Jay Francis, President & CEO, South Valley Chamber of Commerce. “New businesses like The Smoked Taco bring energy and opportunity to our local economy, and we’re proud to support their success.”

The Smoked Taco has built a loyal following by doing tacos differently. Meats are smoked for 12 hours, tortillas get cheese-crusted, and the menu goes big on flavor with fan favorites like The Gringo, The Smoking Pastor, The OG, The Bird, and The Fleeing Californian.



“Sandy is a strong market, and it made sense for our next location,” said TC Krueger, Co-Owner of The Smoked Taco. “This community knows good food, and we’re bringing the smoked meats, bold flavors, and energy people expect from The Smoked Taco.”

The new restaurant will offer dine-in, takeout, online ordering, and third-party delivery, giving guests plenty of ways to get their smoked taco fix.

“We’re growing, but we’re never dialing down the flavor,” said Brett Lewis, Co-Owner of The Smoked Taco. “Every location has to deliver the same bold food, strong service, and personality that made people fans in the first place. Sandy is next up.”

No boring tacos. No half-hearted flavor. Just low-and-slow smoked meats, cheese-crusted tortillas, a brand-new limited-time taco, and a Sandy location worth showing up hungry for.

New Location:

Sandy — 11396 State St, Sandy, UT 84070

Ribbon Cutting:

July 8, 2026 at 10 a.m. with the South Valley Chamber of Commerce

Limited-Time Menu Launch:

The Nashville Hot Chicken taco — $4.95

About The Smoked Taco

The Smoked Taco is where slow-smoked barbecue meets unapologetically bold tacos. Built on 12-hour smoked meats, big flavors, and a deep connection to the communities it serves, The Smoked Taco delivers a crave-worthy experience that doesn’t cut corners. It’s not just food – it’s a vibe, a ritual, and a place people come back to again and again. For more information, please visit TheSmokedTaco.com.

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