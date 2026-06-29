FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE June 29, 2026

Contact: Erika Story, Montrose County Communications Director

estory@montrosecounty.net, (970) 417-8711

Montrose County to Commemorate America's 250th Anniversary at 9am on July 1

MONTROSE, Colo. - Montrose County invites community members to join county officials in commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States of America on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. on the steps of the Historic Montrose County Courthouse.

The ceremony will take place immediately prior to the regularly scheduled Board of County Commissioners meeting and will honor the signing of the Declaration of Independence and the enduring principles upon which our nation was founded.

The event will include the Pledge of Allegiance, a performance of the National Anthem by a Montrose High School student, an invocation, and remarks from county leaders reflecting on America's history, the importance of civic service, and the strength of local communities.

"As we celebrate 250 years of our nation, we have an opportunity to reflect on the freedoms we enjoy and the responsibilities we share as citizens," said Commissioner Hansen. "This commemoration is a chance to honor those who came before us while recommitting ourselves to serving our community and preserving these ideals for future generations."

The public is encouraged to attend and participate in this special ceremony as Montrose County joins communities across the nation in recognizing this historic milestone.

The ceremony will be held outdoors on the courthouse steps at the Historic Montrose County Courthouse, located at 320 South 1st Street in Montrose.

For additional information, visit MontroseCounty.net or call (970) 252-4508.

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