In a Historic First, Eight Incarcerated Students Earn Forestry Degrees

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: For the first time in the state, eight incarcerated students have earned an Associate of Science degree in Forestry, marking the historic milestone at the Lake Tahoe Community College (LTCC) Rising Scholars Program (RSP) graduation on June 26, 2026. The achievement was part of a graduating class of 23 where all students obtained a Foundational Skills Certificate or Certificate of Achievement in Forestry.

BIGGER PICTURE: Many of the graduates also serve as hand crew members in CDCR Conservation (Fire) Camps in Northern California. Through a partnership between CDCR, LTCC and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE), incarcerated students in RSP can earn stackable forestry certificates that blend hands-on training and academic coursework, leading to degree completion and career opportunities in forestry and wildfire service. The students’ academic achievements complement the technical training and field experience they gain while serving the remaining of their sentences as a hand crew member at a conservation camp.

The graduates represent the growing impact of higher education paired with workforce development programs in rehabilitation success. Studies show that incarcerated individuals who participate in correctional education are 48 percent less likely to return to prison within three years than those who did not have access to these opportunities. In addition, people who participated in college courses while at CDCR were 31 percent more likely to have jobs after release. Further, individuals who spent a year or longer in a fire camp have the best recidivism outcomes (31.6 percent) compared to fire camp-eligible individuals who did not participate in fire camps.

“The Sierra Conservation Center and LTCC’s Rising Scholars Program demonstrate the power of workforce training and education in rehabilitation, providing pathways to career opportunities, successful reentry and public service. The achievements of these graduates reflect not only their dedication and perseverance, but also their commitment to academic and personal growth while incarcerated.” Joshua Prudhel, Warden at Sierra Conservation Center

Congressman Kevin Kiley, Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil and Assemblywoman Heather Hadwick each recognized this historic achievement by providing Certificates of Recognition to every Associate of Science in Forestry graduate. The evening prior, graduates celebrated their achievements at the 2026 Rising Scholars Program Graduation Awards Dinner, joined by their families, friends, LTCC faculty and Board of Trustees, and CDCR staff. For many students, it was their first traditional graduation celebration.

“In a state of 40 million people, there is a first – and it is you. Hold onto that the next time anyone tries to tell you what you’re capable of, especially yourself.” Shane Reynolds, Director of Rising Scholars Program

ABOUT THE CONSERVATION (FIRE) CAMP PROGRAM: CDCR, in cooperation with the CAL FIRE and the Los Angeles County Fire Department, jointly operates 30 conservation camps, commonly known as fire camps. Located in 25 counties across California, all camps are minimum-security facilities and staffed with correctional staff. The primary mission of the Conservation (Fire) Camp Program is to support local, state, and federal governments agencies as they respond to emergencies such as fires, floods, and other natural disasters. Additionally, hand crews respond to rescue efforts in local parks or flood suppression.

ABOUT THE RISING SCHOLARS PROGRAM: The Rising Scholars Program was established in 2015 by Director Shane Reynolds, serving incarcerated students in California’s correctional facilities. The program has since expanded to serve adults and juveniles that are currently or formerly incarcerated in Northern California.

IMPORTANT LINKS:

Photos

B-roll

Conservation (Fire) Camps

LTCC Rising Scholars Program