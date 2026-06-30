Helikon Labs Opens Tools and Assessments Store for University-Industry Research Partnerships

Interactive diagnostics, workshops and advisory put the frameworks behind a research-backed consulting practice into the hands of the people running R&D

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helikon Labs today opened its tools and assessments store , a self-serve catalog that gives university and corporate research teams direct access to the diagnostic instruments and advisory formats the company uses in its consulting engagements. The store is live now at helikonlabs.com/tools.U.S. universities performed nearly $118 billion in research in fiscal year 2024, according to the National Science Foundation, yet industry, which funds roughly 75% of all U.S. research and development (R&D), directs less than 1% of its funding to research performed by universities, according to the National Science Board. What holds these partnerships back is rarely the science. When the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities interviewed university and industry leaders in 2021, the most cited barrier was misalignment of goals and incentives, not research quality.Helikon Labs built tools to address that infrastructure directly. The store opens with three interactive assessments, each available in a free and paid version:- The Collaboration Readiness Assessment answers the question to ask before committing to a partnership: is it set up to succeed? It scores the six dimensions where collaborations usually break down and maps the gaps to close.- The Digital Maturity Assessment is for research teams that run their partnerships on email and spreadsheets and need to understand where to modernize.- The Organizational Maturity Assessment is for the leaders accountable for an entire partnership program. It baselines the organization across strategy, structure, people, process and technology, and returns a roadmap to grow capability.Alongside the assessments, Helikon Labs offers facilitated workshops that build solutions with R&D teams directly. Workshops are available focusing on partnership discovery and selection, governance and operating models, R&D project management, measuring ROI and impact, innovation ecosystem mapping, and AI tool selection and governance. For ongoing help, Office Hours provide prepaid senior advisory by the hour.The company has priced its offerings transparently and deliberately so a single research group or partnership office can get expert help without a procurement cycle. The catalog will expand over the coming weeks with additional tools.Every instrument is organized around the Helikon Method, the company's four-phase framework for the partnership lifecycle: Match (choosing and evaluating partners), Unite (structuring agreements and governance), Steward (running collaborations after the signatures), and Evaluate (measuring outcomes and deciding what comes next). The four phases form the mnemonic MUSE, a reference to the Muses of Mount Helikon, where, in the Greek tradition, scholars and artists gathered to share knowledge, reaching across boundaries."The R&D collaborations I watched fail typically blamed technical problems, when they really struggled in the infrastructure around the lab: slow agreements, mismatched expectations, status nobody could see," said Andrew Flowers, founder and CEO of Helikon Labs. "We built these tools because the fixes are predictable and teachable, and most of it doesn't require a consultant. If a team wants help, we're here for that too, but the goal is to leave every researcher better equipped whether or not they ever hire us."The free assessments are available immediately. Paid assessments, workshops and Office Hours can be purchased directly from helikonlabs.com.Availability: The Helikon Labs tools and assessments store is live at helikonlabs.com/tools. Workshops can be booked at helikonlabs.com/consulting/workshops. Start with the free Collaboration Readiness Assessment at helikonlabs.com/readiness.About Helikon LabsHelikon Labs provides strategic consulting and technology for research and development (R&D). For university researchers and corporate R&D leaders who manage cross-organizational research collaborations, the company works directly on the friction, misalignment and inefficiency that cause most of these partnerships to underperform. Founded in 2024, Helikon Labs combines original primary research on innovation management, a four-phase partnership framework (the Helikon Method), and purpose-built tools designed specifically for research collaboration. Its AI-powered collaboration platform, now in development, matches research partners by the substance of their work and helps manage the partnership lifecycle in one place. Learn more at helikonlabs.com.

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