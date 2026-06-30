House Passes Energy and Commerce Legislation to Strengthen Grid and Cyber Security

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02), Chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, celebrated House passage of four bills that will harden the electric grid, clarify federal emergency leadership, and ensure smaller utilities have the resources they need to defend against increasingly sophisticated threats.

The House passed H.R. 7257, the Securing Community Upgrades for a Resilient Grid (SECURE Grid) Act; H.R. 7258, the Energy Emergency Leadership Act; H.R. 7266, the Rural and Municipal Utility Cybersecurity Act; and H.R. 7305, the Energy Threat Analysis Center Act of 2026. Together these bills strengthen state energy security planning, establish clear Department of Energy (DOE) leadership during energy emergencies, reauthorize cybersecurity grants and technical assistance for rural and municipal utilities, and ensure there is a dedicated threat analysis center to improve intelligence sharing between the federal government and American energy producers.

"As threats to our nation's energy infrastructure grow more frequent and more complex, it's essential that we strengthen our grid's security in order to keep our communities safe," said Chairman Guthrie. "These four bills provide critical solutions to help us meet the challenges we face. By strengthening our security planning, ensuring the Department of Energy has the leadership necessary to confront threats, providing utilities with the tools necessary to protect the grid, and supporting increased collaboration between grid operators and the federal government, we can stay ahead of adversaries and ensure reliable, secure energy for American families and businesses."

"America's electric grid must be secure and resilient to ensure families and businesses have reliable access to affordable energy. From extreme weather to physical and cyber threats posed by our adversaries, protecting our nation's energy infrastructure is a matter of national security," said Chairman Latta. "That's why I was proud to lead the SECURE Grid Act with Rep. Matsui. I thank Rep. Matsui for her partnership in advancing this bipartisan legislation through the House. Together, we are taking an important step to strengthen the resilience of our electric grid, helping Ohioans and Americans across the country access reliable, affordable energy and ensuring they can count on keeping the lights on."

"The Energy Emergency Leadership Act, is an important step toward strengthening our nation's energy security and ensuring the federal government is prepared to respond when our electric grid is threatened by cyberattacks, natural disasters, or other emergencies," said Congresswoman Lee. "As electricity demand continues to grow and the threats facing our critical infrastructure become more sophisticated, clear leadership at the Department of Energy has never been more important. I am grateful to Chairman Guthrie and Subcommittee Chairman Latta for their leadership and support in advancing my bipartisan legislation. I look forward to continuing our work to strengthen America's energy resilience and better protect families, businesses, and communities across the country."

"America's electric grid is one of our most critical national assets, and cybercriminals and foreign adversaries know that," said Congresswoman Miller-Meeks. "Our rural electric cooperatives and municipal utilities play an indispensable role in powering our communities, yet they often face the same sophisticated cyber threats with far fewer resources. As those threats continue to evolve, Congress must ensure every utility has the tools it needs to defend critical infrastructure, protect American families and businesses, and strengthen our national security. I'm proud the House has passed this bipartisan legislation, and I urge the Senate to swiftly send it to the President's desk."

“As an Army combat veteran and former cop, I know firsthand how critical information-sharing is to protecting our nation and the energy systems Americans rely on every day,” said Congressman Evans. “Today's bipartisan House passage is a major step toward ensuring the Department of Energy can continue these vital public-private partnerships that help defend our critical infrastructure from cyber adversaries. I'm especially proud that Colorado's own National Lab of the Rockies is leading this effort. This investment will add new jobs, conduct cutting-edge research, and focus on real-world cybersecurity threat assessments to help keep America ahead of emerging threats while reinforcing Colorado's role as a national leader in energy innovation and security. I look forward to working with my Senate colleagues to get this bill across the finish line and to the President's desk.”

BACKGROUND:

H.R. 7257, the Securing Community Upgrades for a Resilient Grid (SECURE Grid) Act — Rep. Latta (OH-05):

Improves visibility into an evolving threat landscape while ensuring that experts in the energy field can help provide critical insights into complex engineering operations. This bill will ensure that states remain on the cutting edge of innovation and security.

H.R. 7258, the Energy Emergency Leadership Act — Rep. Lee (FL-15):

Ensures the Department of Energy has the focused and accountable leadership needed to protect the public from all potential hazards to the energy system and electric grid, whether natural or man-made, and including emerging threats from foreign adversaries.

H.R. 7266, the Rural and Municipal Utility Cybersecurity Act — Rep. Miller-Meeks (IA-01):

Reauthorizes the Rural and Municipal Utility Advanced Cybersecurity Grant and Technical Assistance program for 5 years to equip small utilities with the resources necessary to secure their systems and keep the lights on for their communities.

H.R. 7305, the Energy Threat Analysis Center Act of 2026 — Rep. Castor (FL-14) and Rep. Evans (CO-08):