When Talent Meets Opportunity: A Look Back at Our Jacksonville Career Expo

Every job search begins with hope.

Sometimes it’s the hope of finding a first job. Sometimes it’s the hope of a fresh start, a better opportunity, or the chance to build a more secure future. Whatever brought people through the doors of CBP’s June hiring event in Jacksonville, Florida, they arrived with one thing in common: a desire to take the next step.

Border Patrol Agents ready to share insights

And they showed up in remarkable numbers. More than 1,900 people attended the expo. From the moment the event began, the venue was filled with the murmur of voices, people moving from one booth to the next, and arms outstretched for handshakes and introductions. Job seekers made their way around the room, meeting recruiters, learning about opportunities, and sharing their experiences and career goals.

For many of the attendees, the day wasn’t just about submitting a resume. It was a chance to be seen. To tell their story. To speak directly with recruiters and hiring teams who could look beyond an application and get to know the person behind it.

Throughout the event, connections were made that might not have happened otherwise. Some candidates learned about opportunities they hadn’t even considered before. Others gained clearer insight into the full scope of what CBP does. “Not only are we the largest and the oldest federal law enforcement agency,” said Program Manager in the Office of Field Operations Georgina Haig, “but we have a wealth of supporting roles in our operation support that many people never even consider — cartographers, nurses, mechanics, HR specialists, administrative specialists, the list really does go on and on.”

CBP team and prospective applicants

By the end of the day, candidates submitted nearly 500 applications, turning preliminary conversations into solid next steps.

While this event took place in Florida, it reflects a mission that extends far beyond one location. Across the country, CBP hosts recruiting events that bring our team and job seekers together in meaningful ways. So far this year, CBP has hosted more than 1,400 in-person events across the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico, along with approximately 90 virtual events, resulting in over 140,000 individuals joining our Talent Network to connect with recruiters. These events are built on a simple idea: opportunities happen when people connect.

The numbers tell part of the story in Jacksonville — thousands registered, nearly 2,000 attended, and hundreds of applications were submitted. But the true impact came from the moments between those numbers: the warm introductions, the boost in an applicant’s confidence, the promising interviews, and the futures set firmly in motion.

Marine Interdiction Agent Supervisor speaks with prospective applicant

To everyone who attended, thank you for being part of this event and helping create a day filled with opportunity.

And for those considering attending a future recruiting event, we encourage you to take that step. As we always say, you never know where a single conversation might lead.

“We have many vacancies throughout the United States, the Caribbean, and the Virgin Islands,” said Director of Recruiting for Air and Marine Operations Sean Driscoll. “If you want something exciting that’s going to make you feel, when you go home at the end of the day, like you made a difference, CBP is the place for you.”

To learn more about CBP’s mission, visit join.cbp.gov and connect with a recruiter.

Want to stay up to date on news and opportunities? Connect with us on CBP LinkedIn, Facebook @CBPJOBS, Instagram @CBPJOBS, Threads @CBPJOBS, and X @CBPJOBS.