Attorney General Tong Blocks Illegal Cartel to Drive Down Egg Prices

06/29/2026

Investigation into Nation’s Largest Egg Producers Revealed Illegal Scheme That Raised Costs for Consumers and Businesses

(Hartford, CT) -- Attorney General William Tong and a bipartisan coalition of 17 states today announced a $3.3 million settlement with three of the nation’s largest egg producers, resolving a joint state and federal investigation into a long-running illegal scheme to manipulate egg prices. As part of the settlement, the producers must also deliver 53 million free eggs to food banks and community service organizations nationwide.

“These massive egg producers rigged the system to jack up profits, and all of us paid for it. We stopped them, and now they are going to send millions of dollars to states and free eggs back to our communities. Eggs are one of our most basic grocery staples. When egg prices soar, everything gets more expensive. States are coordinated, and we will not hesitate to use the full weight of our enforcement authority to ensure fair prices for American families,” said Attorney General Tong.

Connecticut will receive 1.5 million eggs through the settlement. States are currently developing plans for the distribution of those eggs.

“This is tremendous news for consumers and especially for families in need both here in Connecticut and across the country. Eggs are hands-down one of the most desired products at our pantries and mobile truck sites, and anything that helps us get 1.5 million free eggs to our neediest neighbors is certainly a good thing. We are appreciative to Attorney General Tong and the other attorneys general across the country who fought for this settlement,” said Jason Jakubowski, President and CEO of Connecticut Foodshare.



A bipartisan multistate investigation with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) revealed that Cal-Maine Foods (Cal-Maine), Versova/Centrum (Versova), and Hickman’s Egg Ranch (Hickman’s) illegally coordinated for years to influence a daily price index for eggs, which artificially increased prices for retailers and consumers throughout the country.

From approximately June 2022 to March 2025, the investigation revealed that egg producers secretly communicated with each other to coordinate their bidding activity and influence the daily egg price quotes published by Urner Barry, a benchmark pricing service widely used in egg supply contracts. For example, in December 2022, Hickman’s CEO emailed Versova and Cal-Maine executives urging them to submit “strong bids, early and often” to push prices higher. All three companies then submitted dozens of bids at higher prices, which led to Urner Barry increasing its price quotes. By manipulating the Urner Barry benchmark, the companies artificially inflated the price of eggs paid by retailers and consumers across the nation.

Under the settlement, all three companies must end their illegal coordination to manipulate prices, adopt compliance measures to prevent future violations, and fully cooperate with oversight by the states. The companies must designate antitrust compliance officers who will monitor for violations of the settlement and report violations to the states and DOJ. The 53 million donated eggs will be provided at the companies’ expense to food banks and nonprofit organizations across the participating states and must meet all food safety and regulatory standards. The companies will also pay a combined $3.3 million to the states. Connecticut will receive $95,686.

Joining Attorney General Tong and DOJ in securing this settlement are the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Iowa, Maryland, Minnesota, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Wisconsin.

Assistant Attorneys General Rose Levine and Amy Taylor and Deputy Associate Attorney General Nicole Demers, Chief of the Antitrust Section assisted the Attorney General in this matter.



Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton

elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318

attorney.general@ct.gov