Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Settles reflects on 27 years of service, leadership in Kentucky National Guard logistics

FRANKFORT, Ky. — After nearly three decades in uniform, Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Settles is retiring from the Kentucky Army National Guard after a career defined by accountability, readiness and mentoring the next generation of Soldiers.

Settles enlisted in October 1998 with Charlie Battery, 2nd Battalion, 138th Field Artillery in his hometown of Bardstown. During the next 27 years, he served in logistics assignments from the unit to Joint Force Headquarters level, deployed twice to Iraq and finished his career as the senior supply noncommissioned officer for Joint Force Headquarters, overseeing nearly 20,000 pieces of equipment valued at $24.8 million.

For Settles, the greatest reward was serving alongside fellow Kentuckians. "Looking back on a journey that began right in my hometown of Bardstown, the most rewarding part of serving has been the profound sense of community and shared purpose," Settles said. "In the National Guard, we aren't just Soldiers; we are neighbors, coworkers and friends who serve the very communities we live in."

He said ensuring Soldiers had the equipment they needed to complete their missions safely became his highest priority.

"Knowing that the systems I put in place and the equipment I accounted for directly ensured that the Soldiers beside me could do their jobs safely and return home to their families has been the ultimate honor," he said.

Settles volunteered to deploy to Iraq in 2007, serving as a team leader. He later returned to Iraq in 2011 as the battalion S4 noncommissioned officer in charge for Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 198th Military Police Battalion. Throughout his career, he earned multiple Army and Kentucky commendation medals for his service.

While logistics defined his military specialty, Settles said developing junior Soldiers and noncommissioned officers became his greatest responsibility.

"My legacy wouldn't be measured by how well I ran a supply room, but by how well the junior Soldiers and NCOs I mentored could run theirs when I wasn't there," he said. "I always aimed to teach the 'why' behind the regulations, rather than just enforcing the 'what.'"

He said watching young leaders grow into confident supply professionals has been the most fulfilling part of his career.

Settles believes the most important lesson he can pass to future logistics leaders is that accountability builds readiness.

"If I had to boil down decades of logistics experience into a single lesson, it is this: logistics is not about the gear; it is about the trust," he said.

As he transitions to civilian life, Settles said the privilege of serving Kentucky and mentoring future leaders will remain the defining accomplishment of his military career.