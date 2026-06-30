Call for Applications: Youth Leaders for World Tsunami Awareness Day 2026 Online Course

30 June 2026, Hiroshima, Japan – The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) invites young people from participating countries across the Asia-Pacific region to apply to the free Youth Leaders for World Tsunami Awareness Day 2026 Online Course (1–30 September 2026). Through the course, participants will develop a stronger understanding of disaster risk reduction, preparedness and resilience. The application deadline is 14 August 2026 (11:59 p.m. JST [UTC+9]).

The course is open to young people from 14 Asia-Pacific countries (see participating countries below). Through interactive online learning and exchange with peers from across the region, participants will explore lessons from past disasters and consider how young people can contribute to building safer and more resilient communities.

In the 15th anniversary year of the Great East Japan Earthquake and Tsunami, the programme offers an opportunity for young leaders to learn from Japan’s experiences and from disaster events across the Asia-Pacific region. They will also have the opportunity to connect with peers who share an interest in disaster risk reduction and sustainable development.

The programme will be delivered in English. Participants who successfully complete the course will receive an official UNITAR certificate of participation.

The training programme is offered free of charge, thanks to the generous support of the Government and the People of Japan.