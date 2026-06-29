Iowa Street – 6th Street to Harvard Road project begins July 6

The City of Lawrence, in partnership with the Kansas Department of Transportation, will begin street maintenance work on Iowa Street from 6th Street to Harvard Road on Monday, July 6.

New improvements

This project will bring essential surface preservation improvements to one of Lawrence’s major travel corridors, including asphalt mill and overlay work, new pavement markings, curb and gutter replacement, and ADA sidewalk accessibility improvements.

Travel impacts and phasing

During construction, Iowa Street will have lane reductions, turning restrictions and reduced speeds from 6th Street to Harvard Road.

Crews will begin the project by closing the outside northbound and southbound lanes on Iowa street. Once work in the outside lanes is completed, crews will switch the closure to the inside lanes on Iowa Street. One lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained throughout the project.

The City anticipates the project will be completed by September 2026, pending weather or other delays.

KDOT’s City Connecting Link Program

This project is part of KDOT’s City Connecting Link Improvement Program, which supports improvements on state highways that pass through local communities.

In Lawrence, Iowa Street serves as an important connection for residents, commuters, students, businesses and visitors, making surface preservation work essential to maintaining safe and reliable travel through the corridor.

Stay up to date

Community members can learn more about the project at lawrenceks.gov/mso/iowa-6th-to-harvard.

Residents can also sign up for the City’s Weekly Traffic Update at lawrenceks.gov/subscriptions to receive regular construction and traffic updates by email.

Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.gov