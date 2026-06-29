Colorado River closed to all public access and downstream recreation from Fruita to the Utah state line

June 29, 2026

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Effective immediately, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has issued an emergency closure for all public access and downstream recreation on the Colorado River starting at James M. Robb-Colorado River State Park in Fruita and extending to the Utah state line.

Working closely with Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, CPW has implemented an immediate closure to ensure public safety and support firefighting efforts of the Snyder Fire with anticipated high fire-weather danger, resulting in the potential of rapid-fire spread.

During the closure all boating and floating activities are prohibited within the restricted area. This includes jet boats, rafting, kayaking, canoeing, tubing and paddleboarding.

Those boating and floating the Colorado River are encouraged to end their float in Grand Junction at the Blue Heron boat launch, or farther upstream.

The closure is expected to remain in place through the Fourth of July weekend, and is only in effect from Fruita downstream to the state line. Everything upstream of Fruita remains open to public access.

CPW is urging the public to respect the closure, not only for your own safety but also to protect the firefighters and emergency responders working diligently on the ground.

Entering a closed area can result in fines, citations, and trespassing charges.

In addition to the recreational use closure on the Colorado River, CPW reminds the public that Horsethief State Wildlife Area and Loma Boat Launch State Wildlife Area are closed to the public.

In addition to the CPW closures, effective immediately, the Bureau of Land Management Grand Junction Field Office has issued an emergency public closure of all BLM-managed public lands in McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area.

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PHOTO CUTLINE:

Image of the Colorado River closure starting at the Fruita section of James M. Robb - Colorado River State Park