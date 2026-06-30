Natural Embrace Introduces Made in USA High-Tech Skincare for Sensitive Skin

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Natural Embrace™, a USA-based skincare company focused on advanced skin science and natural ingredients, is pleased to announce the introduction of its Made in USA skincare and personal care line developed for sensitive skin and designed to support a wide range of skin types. The collection brings together modern cosmetic technologies, including exosome and nanoliposome delivery systems, with carefully selected natural and organic ingredients.The announcement highlights Natural Embrace’s growing product portfolio, including Tremella Exoshield+ Serum, Cica Exoradiance Serum, and the Natural Embrace Deodorant collection. Each product reflects the company’s central purpose: to combine science-led formulation with gentle, skin-conscious care.Founded in 2025, Natural Embrace was created with a focus on people who often struggle to find products that feel both effective and suitable for sensitive skin. For many consumers, skincare is not simply part of a routine. It is connected to confidence, comfort, and the ability to move through daily life without worrying about irritation, heaviness, or products that feel poorly matched to their needs. Natural Embrace was developed with that experience in mind.The company’s Tremella Exoshield+ Serum combines exosome technology with Tremella Fuciformis Sporocarp, also known as snow mushroom, an ingredient valued in skincare for its hydrating properties. Designed as more than a traditional serum, Tremella Exoshield+ is positioned as a hydration support product, glow booster, and makeup primer for those seeking a fresh, dewy, and plump-looking appearance. Clinical proof shows that Tremella Exoshield+ demonstrated support for hydration and skin barrier performance, including reduced transepidermal water loss in healthy skin testers.Natural Embrace’s Cica Exoradiance Serum was developed for consumers experiencing visible signs of skin stress caused by busy routines, environmental exposure, and daily external factors. By pairing Cica with exosome technology, the serum is designed to support a refreshed, balanced, and naturally radiant-looking complexion while remaining aligned with the company’s gentle skincare approach.Additionally, the Natural Embrace Deodorant collection introduces nanoliposome technology to personal care. Nanoliposomes are microscopic lipid-based structures designed to help encapsulate and protect active ingredients, supporting a more thoughtful delivery approach. In deodorant care, the goal is to help maintain freshness while respecting the skin’s natural balance, creating a cleaner and more advanced experience for everyday use. The Natural Embrace Deodorant collection is aluminum-free and formulated to support lasting freshness without leaving stains or white residue on shirts.“Natural Embrace was created to bring together the best of nature and modern skincare science in a way that feels safe, thoughtful, and effective for sensitive skin,” says Nga Nguyen, also known as Naly, Chief Executive Officer of Natural Embrace. “Our guiding idea is simple: Nature’s Best, just for you. Every formula reflects our commitment to research, quality, and skin support.”Natural Embrace differentiates itself through its focus on high-tech skincare development, including phyto-exosome, phyto-nanoliposome, and phyto-stem cell technologies. The company also emphasizes research and development, dermatologist-tested and approved products, patented proprietary formulas, and sensitive-skin support as a core part of its mission.For more information, visit https://www.naturalembrace.net About Natural EmbraceNatural Embrace™ is a USA-based skincare and personal care company founded in 2025 with a focus on high-technology skincare, natural and organic ingredients, and sensitive-skin support. The company develops Made in USA products using technologies such as exosome, nanoliposome, and natural ingredient systems. Natural Embrace products are dermatologist-tested and approved and are developed with a commitment to safety, quality, innovation, and gentle care. The company is led by Nga Nguyen, also known as Naly, Chief Executive Officer of Natural Embrace, whose background includes scientific experience with top 5 world pharma, Master of biotechnology and chemical engineering in EPFL and ETH Zurich Switzerland, MBA leadership program of James Cook University Australia.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.