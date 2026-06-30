Calgary Agency Visibility Drip Launches Digital Marketing Scholarship to Lighten the Load for Canadian Students

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The new "Drip by Drip" Digital Marketing Scholarship offers CAD 1,000 and a three-month internship to one Canadian student

Digital Marketing Students today are carrying a lot. If we can ease one person's costs, and also give them a real seat next to people doing the work, then it is worth every dollar and every hour.” — Ben Amdii

CALGARY, CANADA, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- School is harder to afford than it used to be. Tuition climbs, rent climbs, and the quiet stress of paying for both falls on students who are just trying to build a future. Visibility Drip Inc ., a Calgary-based SEO and web design agency, wants to take a little of that weight off one student's shoulders.Today the agency announced the Visibility Drip "Drip by Drip" Digital Marketing Scholarship, a CAD 1,000 award open to Canadian college and university students, with a preference for students based in Alberta. Beyond the money, the winner is offered a three-month internship working side by side with the Visibility Drip team to see first hand how websites are built, optimized, and ranked across Calgary and Canada wide."We started this agency to help small businesses compete against people with far deeper pockets, and we have not forgotten what it feels like to start with very little," said Ben Amdii , founder of Visibility Drip. "Digital Marketing Students today are carrying a lot. If we can ease one person's costs, and also give them a real seat next to people doing the work, then it is worth every dollar and every hour."The scholarship is intentionally built around learning rather than luck. Applicants are asked to write a short essay on staying visible in the age of AI search and how small businesses can compete as the rules of search keep changing. Entries are judged on originality, clear thinking, and practical insight, and every submission is screened for AI-generated content so that genuine student voices are the ones that rise to the top.For Visibility Drip, the goal is simple and personal. The agency has spent more than 15 years advocating for Canadian small businesses, including publishing original research such as its 583-website study of the Calgary market. Supporting students who care about honest, well-built, and findable websites is a natural extension of that work.Scholarship DetailsAward: CAD 1,000, plus a three-month internship with Visibility Drip. The winning essay will be published on Visibility Drip's blog.Eligibility: Canadian students at a college, university, or accredited post-secondary institution, with a preference for Alberta. Open to all provinces and territories.Applications Open: July 1, 2026Applications Close: December 1, 2026Winner Announced: December 15, 2026Apply: https://visibilitydrip.ca/digital-marketing-scholarship/ Submit to: contact@visibilitydrip.caUniversities, colleges, student groups, and academic departments are warmly invited to share the scholarship with their students and may reach out for confirmation letters or partnership details.About Visibility Drip Inc.Visibility Drip is a Calgary-based SEO and web design agency that helps Canadian small businesses get found online and compete against larger players. The team combines hands-on website building with original research and a straightforward, no-shortcuts approach to search. Learn more at https://visibilitydrip.ca/ Media Contact

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