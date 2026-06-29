Mayor Brett Smiley Announces Major Renovations of Four Providence Parks

Monday, June 29, 2026

City investments support access to safe, welcoming recreation spaces for residents and families at Joslin Park and parks across Providence

Mayor Brett P. Smiley joined Councilman Oscar Vargas, Superintendent of Parks Wendy Nilsson, Providence Parks Department Senior Landscape Architect Sam Greenwood, Director of Recreation Sean Holley and community partners to announce the completion of significant improvements at Joslin Park and other parks across the city.

“As we continue to make strides in improving in Providence’s parks, water parks and green spaces, we’re prioritizing projects that directly benefit our neighbors,” said Mayor Brett Smiley. “These improvements at Joslin Park are part of a larger vision to create a city that works for anyone who visits or calls Providence home. It’s about creating people-centric amenities that serve residents of all ages and creates spaces for everyone to cool off during the summer.”

This $750,000 investment was designed in-house and shaped by years of community input from Providence neighbors. The renovations revitalize the park’s amenities with upgrades including the addition of 2–5-year-old play area, outdoor fitness equipment, new futsal field and fully renovated splashpad. These improvements enhance the functionality addresses community needs, strengthening its role as a neighborhood gathering place for residents of all ages.

“I’m happy to be able to help reopen Joslin’s splash pad on the first day of the water park season,” said Councilman Oscar Vargas (Ward 15). “With basketball courts, futsal, and a playground for every family member to enjoy, our investment has made this park the perfect place for neighbors to cool off and have fun this summer.”

The improvements at Joslin Park reflect the City’s commitment to building equitable, accessible amenities for our neighbors and lays the groundwork for future enhancements to our neighborhoods guided by community input.

“When we design and build parks with children and families at the center, we create spaces that work for everyone,” said Superintendent of Parks Wendy Nilsson. “Joslin Park reflects our commitment to thoughtful, inclusive design that encourages play, brings neighbors together, and strengthens our community.”

Joslin Park is one of several park projects completed ahead of this summer as part of the City’s ongoing effort to improve public spaces across Providence. The City has also unveiled improvements in multiple neighborhoods, including new play areas and a new splash pad at Father Lennon Park and new play spaces and improved waterparks at Miguel Luna Park and George J. West Park. These renovations expand access to high-quality recreational spaces for neighbors and families citywide.

“The City’s goal is to thoughtfully improve public spaces, and Joslin Park is one example of the multiple improvements we have been making across Providence,” said Providence Parks Senior Landscape Architect Sam Greenwood. “We design almost all of our parks in-house, working with residents and community leaders to create spaces tailored to the community they are part of. Joslin Park is an important part of this neighborhood and these renovations have brought essential improvements to its most popular amenities”

Waterparks and pools will begin to open citywide starting June 30, 2026 to August 14, 2026, and operate Monday through Saturday from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Families can visit the City’s website for a complete list of waterpark and pool locations and hours.

“Investing in our parks, waterparks, and recreation spaces is about creating spaces where our young people can be active, build community and enjoy safe, welcoming spaces in their city,” said Director of Recreations Sean Holley. “Recreational spaces like Joslin Waterpark give our young people more opportunities to gather, stay active, and stay cool during the summer. We are proud to be part of creating these spaces and making areas across the city that are available and welcoming to all.”

For up-to-date information on recreation opportunities and park programming, visit EatPlayLearnPVD.com. For assistance, contact the Mayor’s Center for City Services at 311.