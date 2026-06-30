QAC Welcomes Maryland Department of Social and Economic Mobility

Queen Anne's County welcomed representatives from the Maryland Department of Social and Economic Mobility today.

During the meeting, Maryland Secretary Walter L. Simmons met with County Commissioner Chris Corchiarino, County Administrator Todd Mohn, Economic and Tourism Development Director Heather Tinelli, Economic Development Coordinator Debbie Gill, Workforce Development Administrator Connie Dean and Community Affairs and Public Information Manager Beth Malasky to discuss ways the County can connect local entrepreneurs and small businesses with state resources and programs.

The discussion was an introductory meeting to learn more about this new cabinet-level agency. County officials look forward to continuing conversations with the department and exploring new opportunities that support economic growth and strengthen Queen Anne's County's business community.

Learn more about the programs they offer small businesses https://economicmobility.maryland.gov/Pages/default.aspx

L-R: Economic Development Coordinator Debbie Gill, Economic and Tourism Development Director Heather Tinelli, County Administrator Todd Mohn, Secretary Walter Simmons, County Commissioner Chris Corchiarino, and Workforce Development Administrator Connie Dean