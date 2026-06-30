Louisiana State Police Unveils 2026 AAST Best-Looking Cruiser Contest Entry, Encourages Public Voting

Baton Rouge – The Louisiana State Police is proud to once again participate in the American Association of State Troopers (AAST) Best-Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest and unveil our official submission for the 2026 competition.

Thanks to the tremendous support of our Troopers, Department of Public Safety family, and citizens across Louisiana and far beyond, our cruiser placed 7th in the nation last year, earning LSP a coveted spot in the 2026 AAST Best-Looking Cruiser Calendar for the first time in agency history. We are grateful for that support and once again ask for your help in showcasing Louisiana on a national stage.

This year’s submission features LSP K-9 Gamp positioned between two LSP patrol units beneath the iconic live oaks draped in Spanish moss at Jungle Gardens on Avery Island. The image highlights the professionalism, partnership, and dedication of the Troopers and K-9 teams who serve communities throughout Louisiana each day. Set against one of Louisiana’s most recognizable landscapes, the photograph captures the natural beauty, rich heritage, and unique character of our state.

By casting your vote, you are supporting more than a patrol vehicle; you are helping spotlight Louisiana’s culture, history, and enduring spirit while recognizing the commitment of the men and women who serve and protect our communities.

Voting opens on Monday, June 29, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. and closes on Friday, July 10, 2026, at 11:00 a.m.

We encourage everyone to share the voting information with family, friends, and social networks. Every vote helps highlight LSP and the great state of Louisiana to a nationwide audience. Together, we can continue building on last year’s success and earn another place among America’s best-looking cruisers.

The top 13 states will be featured in the 2027 AAST Best-Looking Cruiser Calendar, with the winning entry earning the coveted cover position and the title of America’s Best-Looking Cruiser. Help Louisiana make history once again. Cast your vote and support us in the 2026 AAST Best-Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest.