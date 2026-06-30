Arrest Made in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash in Iberia Parish

New Iberia – On June 28, 2026, shortly after 4:30 a.m. Troopers with the Louisiana State Police Troop I were notified of a single vehicle hit-and-run serious injury crash on Louisiana Highway 320 near its intersection with Louisiana Highway 86 in Iberia Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 24-year-old Marteilan Mitchell of Franklin.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2021 Ram 1500 Truck was traveling through the roundabout on LA Hwy 320 and LA Hwy 86. For reasons still under investigation, the Ram overturned when exiting the roundabout. As a result, Mitchell was partially ejected from the Ram. The driver of the Ram fled the scene. Mitchell sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Through investigative means, the driver of the Ram was identified as Mason Couvillier of Jeanerette. Couvillier was located and booked into Iberia Parish Jail on the following charges,

On June 29, 2026, Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified that Mitchell succumbed to his injuries on June 28, 2026.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Louisiana State Police recognizes the vital role community members play in solving crimes and promoting public safety. In this case, an anonymous tip proved instrumental in identifying the suspect involved in the hit-and-run crash. Troopers extend their sincere appreciation to those who came forward, demonstrating how public cooperation is essential to holding offenders accountable and keeping our communities safe.

Contact Information:

Trooper Monique Lavergne

Louisiana State Police

Public Affairs Section – Troop I

Office: 337-262-5880

[email protected]