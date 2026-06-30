Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,087 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,304 in the last 365 days.

Governor Morrisey Appoints Daniel Linville as Director of Special Projects

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Governor Patrick Morrisey today announced the appointment of Daniel Linville as Director of Special Projects, where he will help advance several key initiatives for the administration.

"Daniel has demonstrated throughout his public service that he knows how to bring people together and deliver results," said Governor Morrisey. "He will continue working to improve water and sewer systems, reform government, advance economic growth, and help every community share in West Virginia's success."

Linville most recently served in the West Virginia House of Delegates representing the 16th District. During his legislative service, he served as Assistant Majority Whip and chaired the House Technology and Infrastructure Committee. He also served on the House Finance Committee, the Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Committee, and several interim committees focused on infrastructure, technology, and government operations.

A graduate of Marshall University, Linville's appointment is effective immediately.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor Morrisey Appoints Daniel Linville as Director of Special Projects

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.