Governor Morrisey Appoints Daniel Linville as Director of Special Projects

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Governor Patrick Morrisey today announced the appointment of Daniel Linville as Director of Special Projects, where he will help advance several key initiatives for the administration.

"Daniel has demonstrated throughout his public service that he knows how to bring people together and deliver results," said Governor Morrisey. "He will continue working to improve water and sewer systems, reform government, advance economic growth, and help every community share in West Virginia's success."

Linville most recently served in the West Virginia House of Delegates representing the 16th District. During his legislative service, he served as Assistant Majority Whip and chaired the House Technology and Infrastructure Committee. He also served on the House Finance Committee, the Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Committee, and several interim committees focused on infrastructure, technology, and government operations.

A graduate of Marshall University, Linville's appointment is effective immediately.