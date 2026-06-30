Governor Morrisey Unveils Full America250 Celebration Schedule, Highlights Events Across West Virginia

Charleston, W.Va. - Standing before the America250 Wheel at the State Capitol, Governor Patrick Morrisey today unveiled the full schedule for West Virginia's America250 Capital City Celebration and highlighted the many events taking place across the Mountain State as West Virginians prepare to commemorate America's 250th anniversary.

"America's 250th anniversary belongs to every West Virginian," said Governor Morrisey. "Whether you're spending the weekend at the Capitol Complex, attending a hometown parade, ringing bells at noon on Independence Day, or celebrating with neighbors in your own community, this is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to honor the ideals that have made America the greatest nation in the world."

The four-day Capital City Celebration begins Thursday, July 2, and features free family entertainment, live music, historical exhibits, artisan vendors, guided Capitol tours, the world's tallest portable Ferris wheel, nightly "Liberty and Lights" projection shows, fireworks, and headline performances by ALABAMA, the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra, and The Marshall Tucker Band.

Governor Morrisey plans to attend multiple celebrations across all regions of the state.

The Governor also highlighted West Virginia's statewide America250 initiatives, including more than 50 county mural projects celebrating America's founding, the Statewide Bell-Ringing Initiative at noon on July 4, and community events taking place from the Northern Panhandle to the Southern Coalfields. The statewide mural trail will soon provide visitors another opportunity to experience America's 250th through the artwork created in communities across the Mountain State.

At the Capitol Complex, festivities begin Thursday at 5 p.m. with the opening of the America250 Wheel, Midway Eats & Treats, the Artisan Market, Adventure Zone, History Hub, and guided Capitol tours. Throughout the weekend, visitors can enjoy live entertainment, interactive history exhibits, family activities, and nightly projection mapping on the State Capitol. Friday features ALABAMA in concert and a fireworks spectacular. Saturday includes the official America250 Ceremony honoring Gold Star Families, veterans, and active-duty service members, followed by a performance from the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra. The celebration concludes Sunday with additional family activities and a closing concert by The Marshall Tucker Band.

"We want families to create memories they'll still be talking about decades from now, just as many Americans remember our nation's Bicentennial celebration," Governor Morrisey said. "From Martinsburg to Matewan and from Weirton to Welch, there is an America250 celebration nearby. I encourage everyone to get out, celebrate our history, support their local communities, and be part of this historic milestone."

A complete schedule of Capital City Celebration events, along with a statewide calendar of America250 activities, is available at wv250.com.