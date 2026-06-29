PPPWU Members Overwhelmingly Vote to Join Strengthening IAM Union, Become IAM/PPPWU

Members of the Printing Packaging & Production Workers Union of North America (PPPWU) have voted to affiliate with the 600,000-member International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM Union), creating the IAM/PPPWU and marking a historic new chapter for approximately 16,000 workers across the printing, packaging, paper converting, graphic communications, and related manufacturing industries throughout North America.

The affiliation strengthens the resources, support, and opportunities available to IAM/PPPWU members while preserving the union’s leadership, autonomy, assets, identity and proud history representing workers in some of North America’s most essential production industries.

“This is a historic day for our union and our members,” said IAM/PPPWU International President Israel Castro. “After careful consideration and discussion across our union, our members have chosen a path that strengthens our future while protecting everything that makes the PPPWU unique. This affiliation gives our members access to additional resources, training, bargaining support, and opportunities for growth while ensuring our union remains led by the members who built it. We are proud of our history and excited about what we can accomplish together with the IAM.”

The affiliation takes effect immediately and provides IAM/PPPWU members with access to the full resources of the IAM Union, including education and leadership development through the William W. Winpisinger Education and Technology Center, as well as expanded bargaining, organizing, legal, communications, safety, legislative and strike support.

Just as importantly, the affiliation preserves the identity and structure of the PPPWU. The union’s leadership remains in place, its assets remain under its control, and its members will continue to be represented by the leaders and local unions they know and trust.

The partnership also creates new opportunities for the IAM Union and IAM/PPPWU to coordinate efforts at common employers, strengthen bargaining power, and build worker power across industries where both unions have long fought for better jobs, stronger contracts and greater respect on the job.

“I want to congratulate President Castro, Secretary-Treasurer Santangelo, the General Board, District and Local leaders, and the membership on this historic vote,” said Union IAM International President Brian Bryant. “The IAM Union is proud to welcome these hardworking men and women into our union family. Together, we will continue growing our collective strength and ensuring workers have the resources and support they need to win.”

The vote adds approximately 16,000 members to the growing IAM Union while providing IAM/PPPWU members with the advantages of belonging to one of North America’s largest and most influential labor organizations.

Together, the IAM Union and IAM/PPPWU will continue fighting for better wages, stronger benefits, safer workplaces, secure retirements, and dignity and respect for every worker.