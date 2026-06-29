REMINDER: MAGA Candidate for Governor Tom Tiffany Doesn’t Believe in Mail-In Voting

Election denier wins in 2026 would position MAGA governors in key swing states like Wisconsin, allowing Trump allies oversight and authority over the 2028 presidential election.

MADISON, Wis. — Today, the Supreme Court ruled that elections officials may count mail-in ballots that arrive after Election Day if they were postmarked beforehand, a ruling that supports democracy and safe, legal elections processes. MAGA candidate for governor Tom Tiffany, however, previously said in an interview that he doesn’t believe “we should be doing mail-in voting” in Wisconsin—despite having voted absentee in 12 elections in the past 10 years.

“Regardless of this Supreme Court ruling, we know as Governor, Tom Tiffany would act on his extreme and un-American views on voter suppression,” said Democratic Party of Wisconsin spokesperson Emily Stuckey. “It would be incredibly dangerous for swing state Wisconsin to have a governor like Tom Tiffany set against the rule of law and in the pocket of Donald Trump overseeing elections in 2028.”

Tiffany’s opposition to making sure that all Wisconsin voters are heard at the ballot box doesn’t stop there—he supported Trump’s 2020 attempt to throw out all absentee ballots in Dane and Milwaukee counties. In fact, Tiffany was the only Wisconsin Republican to sign the Texas suit that would have overturned the 2020 election.

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