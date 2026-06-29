Derrick Van Orden uses Nurses as Political Props while Cutting Funding for Healthcare Professionals

MADISON, Wis. — Last week, Derrick Van Orden posted a photo meeting with nurses in Washington in an attempt to distract from his record that has made their jobs even more difficult by cutting healthcare funding. Van Orden cast the deciding vote for MAGA’s Big Ugly Bill, which cuts funding for skilled nursing facilities and strips nursing of its classification as a professional degree—a change that limits nurses’ access to education funding.

“Van Orden’s concern for nurses begins and ends with a social media post,” said Democratic Party of Wisconsin spokesperson Haley King. “His staffers are clearly scrambling to curate his congressional feed to contrast his personal feed, which he primarily uses to bully and shame random twitter users, in advance of the year anniversary of Van Orden voting to defund nursing homes and gut protections for healthcare professionals.”

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