Mount Hebron Pond Repair Project to Begin in Ellicott City

ELLICOTT CITY, MD – A Howard County construction project to repair a failing stormwater pond located near 2731 Thornbrook Road in Ellicott City, will begin on or about Wednesday, July 8th. The project includes replacing the principal spillway barrel and outlet structure with a reinforced concrete spillway barrel and outlet structure, as well as repairing the existing infiltration berm. Weather permitting, the project is expected to be completed by late November 2026.

Signs will be posted in the project area to alert residents of the construction work, which is expected to take place Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The project is funded through the County’s Watershed Protection and Restoration Fund.

For questions or concerns about Capital Project D-1177, contact Public Works Customer Service at 410-313-3440 or email publicworks@howardcountymd.gov.