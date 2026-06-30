Howard County Again Awarded the Most Annual NACo Achievement Awards in Maryland History with a Record 113 Awards in 2026, Including One “B...

NACo Achievement Awards are the premier national honor to recognize innovative and transformative programs that provide new and impactful services for county residents, improve existing programs, upgrade working conditions, and enhance public participation and policymaking. The county’s 2026 awards span 16 of the 18 national award categories and recognize the initiatives and projects of more than 25 county departments and offices.

Since taking office in December of 2018, Ball has led the county to become a national leader in innovation and transformation, earning a total of 391 NACo awards across every program category and the significant majority of county departments and offices. The county has received five “Best in Category” Awards in the last six years ranging in topics from Information Technology to Emergency Management to Planning to Transportation.

The 2026 winning entries include:

Arts, Culture and Historic Preservation (3)

Howard County Welcome Center - Interior Renovation

The Market at Caplan’s

Capitoline Center

Children and Youth (6)

CARE Supervision Initiative

Generation Teach

Finance Student Mentoring Program

First Alarm Fire Camp

Virtual Career Exploration

Digital Technology

Civic Education and Public Information (5)

An Informative StoryMap Tracking US 1 Corridor Reinvestment

Zoning Use Informational Map

Agricultural Resource Fair

Farm Academy at the Howard County Fair

Your Cyberfeet

Community and Economic Development (14)

Transforming the Route 1 Corridor with new housing

Gateway Master Plan, a roadmap to transform a business park into an innovation district

New & Beginning Farmers Program

Farm To Fork Face Off

HOCO Farmers Connect & Collaborate

HOCO Fresh Marketing Campaign

Howard County's National Pan-Hellenic Council Facility

North Laurel Community Center Swimming Pool Addition

Flex Line of Credit Program

Cyber Howard Accelerator

The Market at Caplan's Retail Incubator

MIC Global Program

Bridges to Interfaith Understanding

Building Opportunity: Howard County’s Apprenticeship Program Advancing the Next Generation Workforce

County Administration and Management (4)

Procurement Fundamentals

Timekeeping Process improvements

Budget Legislation Coordination Tool

Safety Initiative (Five Year Program, 2025-2030)

County Resiliency: Infrastructure, Energy and Sustainability (16)

Native Plants Beneath Solar Carports: Integrating Energy, Habitat, and Stormwater

Climate Community Partnerships

"Howard County Switch Together - Heat Pump Co-Op" Pilot Program

Large Scale Tree Canopy Expansion

Climate Forward Homes Program

Howard County’s Electric Landscaping Initiative: Launching Maryland’s First AGZA Certified Green Zone

Smart Salting Outreach Campaign – “Be Salt Wise”

Residential EV Outreach - Clean Miles Club

Howard County's Nonprofit Watershed Protection Partnership

Solar Project Accelerator

GIS Optimization and Deployment for Conservation and Environmental Reporting

Schooley Mills Park Geothermal Heat Pump Resiliency Project

Solar Express: Instantaneous Residential Rooftop Solar Permitting

Commercial HVAC Permitting Program: Improving Air Quality and Energy Efficiency in Commercial Properties

Heat Island Reduction in Senior Communities

Using Anaerobic Digestate as a Compost Feedstock

Criminal Justice and Public Safety (2)

Job Competencies Program

Yard Bees Program

Financial Management (1)

Capital & Operating Budget Process Cards

Health (12)

Veterans Urgent Care Designation

SmartER

Howard County's Menstrual Equality Program

Howard County Health Department Library-Based Certified Peer Recovery Specialist Support

Howard County SIM Mapping - Bridging Behavioral Health and Justice Systems

Howard County Walktober Initiative

Doula Partnership Program

Firearm Safe Storage Initiatives

Walking for Wellness

Winter Wellness Challenge

Medically Directed Rescue (MDR) Program

Comprehensive Prehospital Airway Quality Management Program

Human Services (9)

Chromebooks for Digital Equity

The Path Toward Zero – A 5-year Strategic Plan to End Homelessness

Leola Dorsey Resource Center Expansion

Resolving homelessness through transformative organizational realignment

CASA Collaboration and Inclusive Menus

Thriving Through Social Connections and Community

Family Leadership Institute

Community Baby Showers

Tax Credit Access Made Easy: Equity Through Design

Information Technology (17, including a Best in Category Award)

HoCo DASH 2.0 * Best in Category

Replace Legacy Desktop and App Virtualization Service with New One

IT's Contribution to the Personnel Action Form

IT's Contribution to Planning & Zoning Online Forms

IT’s New Authentication Method Implementation

Generative Large Language Model AI Application Governance Compliance Pilot

Public IP Migration Project

WiFi Upgrade Project

IT’s Contribution to the Old Courthouse

Guidance for Artificial Intelligence Use

IT's Contribution to Body Worn Camera Program Launch

Data Center Modernization Initiative

Portable Audiovisual Equipment Upgrade

IT's Contribution to Apprenticeship Local Incentive Project

IT's Contribution to Police and Sheriff Complaint and Compliment Forms Program

IT's Contribution to Emergency Volunteer Management Outreach

IT's Contribution to CDL Tracking Program

Parks and Recreation (5)

Camp Outrageous

Howard County Junior Park Ranger Program

Howard County Read with a Ranger Program

Howard County Girls Flag Football

Robinson Nature Center Glass Remediation Project: A Case Study in Bird-Safe Public Buildings

Personnel Management, Employment and Training (5)

Transforming Open Enrollment Through Multi-Model Employee Engagement, Education, and Informed Decision Making

Learning Journey Experience

Modernizing Pension Administration Through Enhanced Employee Services and Automated Self-Service Portal Technology Solutions

"How Culture Informs Perspective" Training Series

Supervisors' Training Matrix

Planning (1)

Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU) Zoning Regulation Amendments

Risk and Emergency Management (8)

Building a Safer Workforce Through a Comprehensive Heat Injury and Illness Prevention Program

Warming/Cooling Center Kit Distribution

2026-2029 Howard County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) Strategic Planning Program

Cascading Impacts of Federal Policy Changes Strategy

Historic Ellicott City Flood Operations Procedures

Continuity of Government Tabletop Exercise Program

Merriweather Post Pavillion Tabletop Exercise Program

Howard County’s Dam Emergency Action Plan (EAP) Training Program

Transportation (5)

Howard County RapidRide

Old Ellicott City Trolley Service

Bus Stop Beautification Program

FY 25 Ride to 1 Million Campaign

Transit 101

For a complete list of winners, check out NACo’s Achievement Awards Database.