Costantino Delli Sees Every Moment as a Movie Scene: A Lyft Driver, AI, and The COS™ Collection

Book cover of 48 Answers for My Son by Costantino Delli, a cinematic memoir presenting a framework for integrated leadership and self-mastery

Front cover of 48 Answers for My Son: An Architecture of Integrated Leadership Intelligence by Costantino Delli

Book cover of Creative Optimum Self by Costantino Delli, presenting a structured framework for awareness, personal growth, and leadership

Front cover of Creative Optimum Self: Transform Your Life and Your World by Costantino Delli

Portrait of Costantino Delli, author and creator of the COS Philosophy, integrating leadership, awareness, and human-centered excellence

Costantino Delli, author of The COS Collection and creator of the COS Philosophy

A cinematic conversation reveals how AI, leadership, and everyday human connection shape the legacy of The COS Collection.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Costantino Delli stepped into a Lyft at Los Angeles International Airport. As he settled in, his driver, James, glanced up through the rearview mirror.

James: "Excuse me… this might sound unusual, but are you Costantino Delli, the author of 48 Answers for My Son?"

Costantino smiled. "Yes, I am."

James: "What a coincidence! I subscribe to Goodreads, and this morning I received a notification featuring your book. Then I picked up a passenger with the same name. I thought, 'It can't be the same person.'"

They shared a laugh.

Costantino: "Life has a wonderful way of creating unexpected connections. Every moment is like a movie scene."

James: "That book caught my attention. A cinematic leadership memoir isn't something you see every day."

Costantino: "Thank you. It has truly been a labor of love. Each of the 48 scenes can be a movie of its own."

James: "How long did it take you to write it?"

Costantino: "I’ve been working on my leadership memoir for years. I finally found the time to complete it—and while I was at it, I completed two books. That's actually one of the reasons I went to Sicily—to slow down, reflect, and recharge."

James' eyes widened. "Two books? What's the other one?"

Costantino: "Creative Optimum Self: Transform Your Life and Your World. A philosophy and practice I've been developing throughout my life—a newly revised edition of a book I first published in 2007."

James: "Well, good luck. I hope they sell a lot of copies."

Costantino: "Thank you. Publishing them is about something even deeper—releasing part of my life's journey. There is something incredibly liberating about sharing our stories. Every person's life becomes fascinating when we choose to see it as a movie."

James: "I never thought about it that way, but every person's life really is like a movie."

Costantino: "One of the practices I explore is learning to experience life as the actor, the director, and the audience at the same time."

James laughed. "That sounds complicated. How do you actually do that?"

Costantino: "It becomes a practice. We learn to fully embody each moment while recognizing who we truly are beyond it. As our awareness expands, our participation in life expands with it. We begin creating our lives with greater intention instead of simply reacting to them.”

James nodded. "Interesting. While reading about your book on Goodreads this morning, I came across a reviewer named Jim Cox. He praised them as 'extraordinary, life-changing, and original.'"

Costantino: "Jim Cox is a pioneer in publishing. Through the Midwest Book Review, he has spent more than fifty years supporting authors, readers, and libraries. Receiving his reviews for both books was truly an honor. The books also received five-star reviews from Readers' Favorite and Goodreads."

James: "So if these two books represent your life's work so far, what's next?"

Costantino: "Making the practice simple and accessible for everyone. We often admire philosophy without fully experiencing it in daily life. My legacy is to help people experience a more loving, inspiring, and fulfilling daily existence."

James: "You're right. The simpler we make these ideas, the easier they become to live."

Costantino: "The goal is living the ideas as naturally as breathing."

James: "It sounds like you're building something much bigger than a couple of books."

Costantino smiled. "Every one of us contributes something to the world. My hope is to contribute ideas and practices that enrich people’s lives. If one person discovers greater clarity, purpose, or inspiration, then I’ve contributed in a worthwhile way.”

James: "You're talking about legacy."

Costantino laughed. "Exactly. I feel like I’m living a second life—sharing, evolving, with many more chapters still to write. To me, the greatest reward is building that legacy while I’m still here to live it.”

Costantino smiled and asked, "What about you? What are you working toward?"

James laughed. "Right now I'm driving Lyft temporarily because I've become fascinated with artificial intelligence. I'm taking courses and hoping to build a career in AI development."

Costantino: "I think that's wonderful. AI is one of the most extraordinary technologies of our time. I've been working with it myself, making it practical and valuable for companies and individuals."

James: "Some people seem excited. Many seem worried."

Costantino: "I embrace it. Technology mirrors and amplifies our capabilities—human intelligence gives those capabilities direction. As AI expands, our opportunity to lead with greater humanity and what I call Integrated Leadership Intelligence expands alongside it. The human spirit remains the source of creativity, compassion, and meaning. Our future becomes brighter when technology and human intelligence grow together."

James smiled. "I like that perspective."

As they approached Costantino's home, James glanced at the traffic ahead.

James: "I'm glad we have the FastTrack lane. The World Cup traffic has been incredible. Have you been watching the matches?"

Costantino laughed. "For me, the World Cup has been a little painful this time."

James: "Why's that?"

Costantino: "I was born in beautiful Italy. Unfortunately, we missed qualifying three times in a row. History in the making."

James shook his head. "I still can't believe that."

Costantino smiled. "Neither can I. Italy will always hold a special place in my heart. I've simply learned to enjoy Italy in small sips."

As Costantino stepped out of the car, he warmly thanked James and said, "I have your number—I'll send you my books and keep in touch. We are here to help one another. Life is one big movie—we are the actors, directors, and the audience."

For more information about The COS™ Collection, please visit www.costantinodelli.com. A digital press kit including high-resolution book covers and author images is available upon request.

About Costantino Delli
Costantino Delli is a critically acclaimed author, transformation leader, and founder of the COS Philosophy—an integrated framework uniting Integrated Being Intelligence and Integrated Leadership Intelligence. His work bridges inner mastery with operational excellence through Creative Optimum Services and COS AI Mirror. He is based in California.

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Costantino Delli is a leadership architect, author, and founder of the COS (Creative Optimum Self) Philosophy—an integrated system encompassing Integrated Being Intelligence and Integrated Leadership Intelligence. His work bridges inner mastery with operational excellence, helping individuals and leaders integrate who they are with how they think, decide, act, and serve in the world. Born in Taranto, Italy, Delli immigrated to the United States at age eight. Early experiences shaped by hospitality, mathematics, storytelling, and adversity became the foundation of a philosophy grounded in precision, empathy, and human-centered responsibility. Delli began his career in finance and systems engineering, working across banking, defense analytics, and global financial markets, where precision, reliability, and disciplined execution became foundational to his leadership philosophy. A professional and personal breakdown became the catalyst for the inner transformation that would shape his life’s work. Over time, Delli articulated the Creative Optimum Self, integrating inner awareness with creative expression and disciplined execution. From this foundation emerged two complementary expressions of the same intelligence: Integrated Being Intelligence, which describes how intelligence is lived internally through awareness, embodiment, and presence, and Integrated Leadership Intelligence, which describes how that same intelligence is expressed externally through thinking, relating, organizing, and serving in the world. Together, they form one coherent system expressed across dimensions: being and doing, inner and outer, awareness and application. He founded COS 4 Excellence, advising organizations across finance, media, entertainment, and technology on leadership architecture, enterprise transformation, and integrated human–system performance. He later extended the COS framework through COS AI Mirror—a proprietary conscious framework enabling leaders and organizations to develop intelligence aligned with their values, voice, and lived wisdom. Over the course of his career, Delli has worked across finance, technology, media, entertainment, healthcare, and consulting, contributing to the design and transformation of complex systems and advising leaders in environments where clarity, trust, and performance are inseparable. Across all expressions, his work remains guided by the COS Philosophy—one intelligence, lived fully, within and without. Delli’s first book, The Way: Live Your Dream, It’s Not a Secret!—now re-released as Creative Optimum Self: Transform Your Life and Your World—introduced a framework of five inner and five outer steps for service and leadership excellence. His second book, 48 Answers for My Son: An Architecture of Integrated Leadership Intelligence, expresses the outer architecture of leadership, responsibility, and execution through lived reflection. He currently resides in California.

https://www.costantinodelli.com

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