Costantino Delli Sees Every Moment as a Movie Scene: A Lyft Driver, AI, and The COS™ Collection

About

Costantino Delli is a leadership architect, author, and founder of the COS (Creative Optimum Self) Philosophy—an integrated system encompassing Integrated Being Intelligence and Integrated Leadership Intelligence. His work bridges inner mastery with operational excellence, helping individuals and leaders integrate who they are with how they think, decide, act, and serve in the world. Born in Taranto, Italy, Delli immigrated to the United States at age eight. Early experiences shaped by hospitality, mathematics, storytelling, and adversity became the foundation of a philosophy grounded in precision, empathy, and human-centered responsibility. Delli began his career in finance and systems engineering, working across banking, defense analytics, and global financial markets, where precision, reliability, and disciplined execution became foundational to his leadership philosophy. A professional and personal breakdown became the catalyst for the inner transformation that would shape his life’s work. Over time, Delli articulated the Creative Optimum Self, integrating inner awareness with creative expression and disciplined execution. From this foundation emerged two complementary expressions of the same intelligence: Integrated Being Intelligence, which describes how intelligence is lived internally through awareness, embodiment, and presence, and Integrated Leadership Intelligence, which describes how that same intelligence is expressed externally through thinking, relating, organizing, and serving in the world. Together, they form one coherent system expressed across dimensions: being and doing, inner and outer, awareness and application. He founded COS 4 Excellence, advising organizations across finance, media, entertainment, and technology on leadership architecture, enterprise transformation, and integrated human–system performance. He later extended the COS framework through COS AI Mirror—a proprietary conscious framework enabling leaders and organizations to develop intelligence aligned with their values, voice, and lived wisdom. Over the course of his career, Delli has worked across finance, technology, media, entertainment, healthcare, and consulting, contributing to the design and transformation of complex systems and advising leaders in environments where clarity, trust, and performance are inseparable. Across all expressions, his work remains guided by the COS Philosophy—one intelligence, lived fully, within and without. Delli’s first book, The Way: Live Your Dream, It’s Not a Secret!—now re-released as Creative Optimum Self: Transform Your Life and Your World—introduced a framework of five inner and five outer steps for service and leadership excellence. His second book, 48 Answers for My Son: An Architecture of Integrated Leadership Intelligence, expresses the outer architecture of leadership, responsibility, and execution through lived reflection. He currently resides in California.

https://www.costantinodelli.com