JUSTICE SERVED: Two Venezuelan Illegal Aliens Sentenced for Child Sex Trafficking

The defendants were sentenced to 12 years and 20 years, respectively

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after an investigation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) led to the sentencing of two Venezuelan illegal aliens on charges related to child sex trafficking.

On June 23, 2026, Giannys Alexandra Ramirez-Fernandez and Nelson Adrian Perez-Martinez, two criminal illegal aliens from Venezuela, were sentenced in the Western District of Texas after being found guilty on charges of conspiracy to traffic a child and transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. In addition to these charges, Perez-Martinez was also found guilty on charges of benefitting from sex trafficking of children and aiding and abetting coercion and enticement.

Giannys Alexandra Ramirez-Fernandez

Nelson Adrian Perez-Martinez

Ramirez-Fernandez was sentenced to 150 months (12 and a half years) in prison, while Perez-Martinez was sentenced to 241 months (20 years).

“These depraved illegal aliens were convicted for child sex trafficking,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “One of them was released into the country by the Biden Administration. Now, thanks to the hard work of the brave men and women of ICE law enforcement, partner agencies, and our state and local partners, these child traffickers will be behind bars for years. Under the Biden Administration, unaccompanied minors were placed with unvetted sponsors who were actually smugglers and sex traffickers. President Trump and Secretary Mullin are committing to locating these children and holding child sex traffickers accountable.”

Ramirez-Fernandez illegally entered the United States at an unknown date and location. Perez-Martinez illegally entered the United States in Texas in 2023 and was arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol. He was then RELEASED by the Biden Administration.

HSI San Antonio led the investigation, with assistance from HSI Houston, HSI Seattle, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), the U.S. Border Patrol (USBP), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and state and local partners.

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