WORST OF THE WORST: ICE Arrests Multiple Violent Assailants, Rapists, and Drug Traffickers

While Americans enjoyed the weekend, ICE arrested the worst of the worst to fulfill President Trump’s promise to MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN

WASHINGTON –– Over the weekend, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested more worst of the worst criminals across the country, including those convicted for homicide, sexual assault of children, aggravated assault, drug trafficking, and other despicable crimes.

“Over the weekend, while Americans attended the Great American State Fair and enjoyed their summer weekends, the men and women of ICE were hard at work arresting criminal illegal aliens convicted for homicide, child sexual abuse, assault, rape, and drug trafficking,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, ICE will continue to protect Americans by arresting and removing criminal illegal aliens from our country.”

Arrests over the weekend include:

Jose Daniel Lara-Zavala, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for homicide - willful kill with a gun and driving under the influence of liquor in Wilson, North Carolina.

Armando Valle-Santana, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for sexual assault of a child and witness/victim tampering in Adams County, Colorado.

Martin Gutierrez-Gaona, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for assault with a deadly weapon not firearm: peace officer/fire fighter: great bodily injury, evading peace officer, possess narcotics control substance, and forgery in Los Angeles, California.

Odelio Lopez-Lopez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for aggravated assault – family – strongarm, cruelty toward a child, cruelty toward a wife, burglary, and burglary tools – possession in California.

Natanio Jimenez-Garcia, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for aggravated rape and fraud in Louisiana.

Nicolas Godinez-Andres, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for felony assault: malicious, victim severely injured in Arlington, Virgina.

Jose Francisco Ramirez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for force/assault with a deadly weapon not firearm: causing great bodily injury in San Joaquin, California.

Juan Jesus Ramirez-Jimenez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for attempted rape of an unconscious person and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old in Salinas, California.

Miguel Cadena-Gomez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for indecency with a child/ sexual contact and possession of a controlled substance in San Antonio, Texas.

Benancio Merino-Martinez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for first-degree cruelty to children in Brunswick, Georgia.

Carlos Augusto Melendez-Reales, a criminal illegal alien from Colombia, convicted for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine while aboard a vessel in Tampa, Florida.

Crescencio Rodelo-Felix, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for trafficking in cocaine by possessing 400 or more grams in Randolph County, North Carolina.

Rafael Fernandez-Romero Flores, a criminal illegal alien from Peru, convicted for possession with intent to distribute controlled substance and criminal mischief in Farmington, Utah.

Agustin Rodriguez, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine in Miami Dade County, Florida.

Carl Winston Ellis, a criminal illegal alien from Jamaica, convicted for possession with intent to distribute and illegal re-entry into the United States in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

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