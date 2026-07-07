Marrad Configures MARI for EPR Compliance Reporting as Distribution Centers Face a January 2027 Deadline

Marrad's Mari Platform is a Sustainable Material Management System, now configured for ERP compliance reporting.

Transport packaging is EPR's compliance gap. MARI closes it: chain-of-custody, material classification, and weight data across California, Oregon, and Colorado.

EPR is not coming. It's here. The operators who will be in the best position treat January 2027 as an operations deadline, not a policy date. The data has to be ready before the first invoice arrives.” — Jim Owens, President, Marrad

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marrad today announced that MARI, its proprietary Sustainable Materials Management System, has been configured to support full Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) compliance reporting for distribution center operators. MARI now captures the chain-of-custody documentation, material classification, and weight data that state EPR programs require, structured to the reporting schemas of California's SB-54, Oregon, and Colorado, with the architecture to extend as additional states come online. The announcement is timed to the Circular Action Alliance's June 15, 2026, filing of California's EPR Program Plan, which locked in the January 1, 2027, fee effective date.

EPR laws hold producers accountable for the transport packaging moving through distribution centers: corrugated, stretch wrap, film, rigid plastics, pallets. Yet most organizations still scope their EPR programs around primary, consumer-facing packaging and overlook these secondary and tertiary streams, leaving a large share of their covered volume undocumented and fully exposed to fees. To receive recycling credit and avoid fees assessed on gross supply volume, operators must document where each material stream goes, by type and weight, with verified chain-of-custody to a responsible end market. A vendor's invoice does not meet that standard. Neither does a spreadsheet.

Most distribution centers track materials across paper logs, multiple vendor relationships, and disconnected systems. Each produces a different data format. That approach has no path to multi-state EPR compliance. California is active now. Oregon and Colorado are live. More states are coming, each with their own classification schema and reporting timeline. Aggregating and auditing that data without a standardized, single point of truth is not operationally feasible.

MARI has tracked material volumes, diversion rates, and vendor performance inside distribution centers for more than five years. The platform is not new to this environment or these material streams. What is new is the configuration. MARI now structures that operational data to the specific attributes EPR compliance requires, including material type codes, packaging weights, chain-of-custody records, and eco-modulation documentation that can reduce fee obligations when recyclability or reuse is verified. Marrad also manages California's SB-1383 organic waste requirements within MARI, consolidating both mandates into a single compliance record.

Marrad is offering a free 75-point materials audit for distribution center operators, a direct assessment of EPR-covered packaging streams, current data gaps, and estimated fee exposure. To schedule a free audit, contact Jim Owens at jim.owens@marrad.com.

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