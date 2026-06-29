Venezuela earthquake: ICRC mobilizes rapid response in support of the Venezuelan Red Cross 

So far, the ICRC has donated 18,400 water purification tablets to Venezuela's Ministry of Water (MPPAA), enabling the treatment of up to 755,000 litres of water for use in hospitals. According to Sphere standards, this quantity can cover the daily water needs of approximately 50,000 people at 15 litres per person per day.

21 water cisterns were also delivered to four hospitals and two shelters in La Guaira, the most affected area, providing more than 297,000 litres of water. Additionally, 300 twenty-litre water bottles were donated to the Ministry of Water, and 9,000 plastic bags and 24 protective goggles were donated to the Caracas fire service.

ICRC water and habitat engineers also provided technical support to the Venezuelan Red Cross WASH team, contributing to the design of shower facilities and the electrical systems for the field hospital in La Guaira, and procured and installed eight showers and a generator for the field hospital, as well as 14 waste containers for use at the facility.