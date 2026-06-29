The North Dakota Attorney General issued an opinion to the Morton County Housing Authority
June 29, 2026
Media Contact: Suzie Weigel, 701.328.2210
Request: Karen Jordan requested an opinion from this office under N.D.C.C. § 44-04-21.1 asking whether the Morton County Housing Authority (the Housing Authority) violated N.D.C.C. § 44-04-18 by failing to respond to a records request to its management agent in his capacity as a Mandan Public School Board member.
CONCLUSIONS
It is my opinion that the Housing Authority did not violate N.D.C.C. § 44-04-18 because a request for records had not been made to the Housing Authority.
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