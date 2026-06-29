The North Dakota Attorney General issued an opinion to the Mandan Public School District

June 29, 2026

Media Contact: Suzie Weigel, 701.328.2210

Request: Karen Jordan requested an opinion from this office under N.D.C.C. § 44-04-21.1 asking whether the Mandan Public School District violated N.D.C.C. § 44-04-18 by providing records not responsive to her request, and by requiring an unlawful fee be paid before future requests are made.

CONCLUSIONS

1. MPS did not violate N.D.C.C. § 44-04-18 by providing records beyond the time period requested when it also communicated that no other records were responsive to Ms. Jordan’s request.

2. MPS did not violate N.D.C.C. § 44-04-18(2) by informing Ms. Jordan that it would charge her $25 in advance of any future records requests. It is not a threat to inform a requester that any future requests will be subject to the legally allowable charges found in N.D.C.C. § 44-04-18(2).

Link to opinion

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