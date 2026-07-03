Empowering Healthcare and Honoring Service: KPG Healthcare Partners with Advetage, LLC

KPG Healthcare Advetage, LLC

As the healthcare landscape continues to evolve, finding innovative ways to support medical facilities while uplifting our community remains a top priority.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are thrilled to formally announce our new Joint Venture (JV) with Advetage, LLC, a premier Disabled California Veteran-Owned Business (DVBE) and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB). This partnership marks an exciting milestone, combining KPG Healthcare’s extensive medical staffing expertise with Advetage’s deep-rooted commitment to leadership, integrity, and service.

A Shared Vision for Excellence and Community Support

Every successful partnership begins with a alignment of core values. For KPG Healthcare, partnering with a California-based, veteran-owned enterprise felt like a natural step forward. Advetage, LLC brings the disciplined, mission-first mentality of military service into the commercial and government sectors.

By merging our recruitment capabilities with Advetage's unique positioning and exceptional leadership, this joint venture is uniquely equipped to provide high-caliber workforce solutions where they are needed most. Together, we are bridging the skills gap in healthcare while actively honoring and supporting the veteran community.

Combining Staffing Prowess with Veteran-Led Integrity

For over a decade, KPG Healthcare has been a trusted leader in nationwide healthcare staffing, providing top-tier talent across several key sectors:

Travel Nursing and Allied Health

Physicians and Advanced Practitioners

Home Health Care

Managed Service Provider (MSP) / Workforce Solutions

Advetage, LLC complements these capabilities with its dedication to logistical precision, procurement expertise, and regulatory compliance. This JV allows us to offer comprehensive, high-quality staffing models tailored specifically for state, federal, and commercial healthcare facilities that prioritize both clinical excellence and diverse supplier utilization.

What This Joint Venture Means for Healthcare Systems

As hospitals and medical networks navigate persistent labor shortages and fluctuating patient volumes, flexibility and compliance have become absolute necessities. This joint venture provides an optimized pathway for healthcare institutions to meet their operational goals.

Expanded Talent Network: Facilities gain seamless access to KPG’s robust pipeline of thoroughly vetted, highly qualified healthcare professionals.

Streamlined Procurement: Working with a certified Disabled Veteran Business Enterprise (DVBE) allows organizations to meet supplier diversity initiatives and state-mandated procurement goals effortlessly.

Enhanced Operational Efficiency: Backed by our proprietary technology platform, StaffingFlow™, this partnership guarantees fast onboarding, transparent compliance tracking, and reliable 24/7 support.

Driving Inclusive Diversity in Healthcare Procurement

Diversity is more than just a metric; it is a catalyst for stronger communities. Partnering with a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business allows KPG Healthcare to directly contribute to the economic empowerment of those who have sacrificed for our country.

Through this joint venture, we are proud to offer state agencies, VA hospitals, and private health systems an avenue to invest back into local communities. We believe that when diverse businesses thrive, the entire healthcare infrastructure becomes more innovative and connected.

Looking Ahead: A Stronger Future Together

This joint venture is just the beginning of a long-term journey focused on stability, operational excellence, and a culture of caring. As we move forward, KPG Healthcare and Advetage, LLC remain dedicated to keeping patients first by supporting the clinicians and facilities that care for them.

We look forward to showcasing the incredible outcomes this partnership will deliver for our healthcare clients, our providers, and the communities we serve.

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