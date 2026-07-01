Kuvings Showcases Healthy Living with Ambassador Devrim Tipi Urhan and the AUTO10S

Watermelon Gummies Recipe by @devrimshomekitchen Carrot Cake Recipe by @devrimshomekitchen Kuvings Brand Ambassador, Devrim Tipi Urhan

I absolutely love it. It’s a machine that delivers professional-quality results while remaining incredibly user-friendly.” — Devrim

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At Kuvings, we believe that the best kitchen experiences are those that seamlessly blend health, convenience, and joy. We are proud to highlight one of our dedicated ambassadors, Devrim Tipi Urhan, the creative force behind @devrimshomekitchenWith a background in industrial product design, Devrim brings a unique, discerning perspective to the kitchen. Her journey is defined by a mission to prove that nutritious, home-cooked meals are not only achievable but also incredibly rewarding, creating healthy and delicious recipes for busy people, with an audience primarily based in Turkey and across Europe.✨Making Healthy Cooking AccessibleDevrim’s culinary journey began in the warmth of her mother’s kitchen, where she developed an early appreciation for the power of home-cooked meals. This foundation inspired her own path as a mother, driving her to create recipes that are as wholesome as they are flavorful.Her philosophy is simple: Healthy food should be accessible. She argues that if one has the time to order delivery, they have the time to craft something far more nutritious, affordable, and satisfying at home. In every recipe she develops, she prioritizes a perfect trifecta: balanced nutrition, exceptional taste, and efficiency.She also believes in making the most of every ingredient, incorporating leftover juice pulp into creative recipes to reduce food waste while promoting a more sustainable approach to home cooking.✨A Commitment to Balanced LivingBeyond the stove, Devrim embodies a holistic approach to wellness. She maintains a consistent fitness routine, integrating strength training and cardio, and leans into an active lifestyle by choosing walking or cycling whenever possible. This commitment to health extends to her ingredients, where she consistently prioritizes high-quality, organic produce to ensure her family enjoys nutrient-dense meals possible.✨Mastering the Kitchen with Kuvings AUTO10S For a designer like Devrim, the tools in her kitchen must meet the same high standards she applies to her cooking. The Kuvings AUTO10S has become an indispensable partner in her daily routine."I absolutely love it," Devrim notes. "It’s a machine that delivers professional-quality results while remaining incredibly user-friendly."Her appreciation for the AUTO10S stems from several key features:✅ Design Excellence: As a product designer, she values the machine’s smart, functional, and elegant aesthetic.✅ Efficiency: The extraction process is so effective that the pulp is left almost completely dry, minimizing waste.✅ Ease of Use: She highlights how surprisingly easy the machine is to clean, a crucial factor for any busy home cook.Devrim utilizes the AUTO10S for more than just fresh juice. She frequently integrates the machine into her meal prep, using both the extracted juice and the leftover pulp to create nutritious snacks for her son. One of her favorite creations is her viral Watermelon Gummies recipe —a wholesome, kid-friendly treat that is naturally sweetened and completely free of refined sugars.To follow her journey and discover more of her practical, delicious recipes, you can find her here:- Instagram: www.instagram.com/devrimshomekitchen - YouTube: www.youtube.com/@DevrimsKitchen - TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@devrimshomekitchen - Facebook: Devrim Tipi

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