Igotchu Seasonings Surpasses 300 Influencer Partnerships, Announces Plans to Expand Program to 5,000

Igotchu Seasonings is expanding its creator partnership program, pairing TikTok Shop affiliate commissions with product seeding.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Igotchu Seasonings , a gourmet seasoning brand, has surpassed 300 influencer and creator partnerships and announced plans to expand the program to 5,000 partnerships as part of its broader growth strategy.The partnership program connects Igotchu Seasonings with content creators through a combination of TikTok Shop affiliate commissions and product seeding, allowing creators to earn commission on sales they generate while also receiving product directly from the brand. The program has grown to more than 300 active partnerships to date."Crossing 300 partnerships is a milestone, but it's really just the starting point," said Mattias Jones, Co-Owner and CEO of Igotchu Seasonings. "We're building toward 5,000, because every creator who partners with us becomes another way for people to discover the brand."The program's impact has included individual results such as a single creator video that generated more than 2.5 million views and drove more than $200,000 in revenue for the brand.Igotchu Seasonings has grown into one of the fastest-growing independent seasoning brands in the United States, with more than 1.1 million bottles sold, $4 million in total revenue, and a customer base of more than 150,000 across 30 countries. The brand's product line includes more than 40 handcrafted seasoning blends, along with premium drink mixes and themed bundles, sold through its direct website, Amazon, and TikTok Shop.Under the operational leadership of Co-Owner and CEO Mattias Jones, Igotchu Seasonings has prioritized creator and affiliate partnerships as a core part of its marketing and distribution strategy. The expanded partnership program is intended to support the brand's continued growth on TikTok Shop and other social commerce platforms.ABOUT IGOTCHU SEASONINGSIgotchu Seasonings is a gourmet seasoning brand led by Co-Owner and CEO Mattias Jones. With over 1.1 million bottles sold, $4 million in total sales, and 150,000 customers across more than 30 countries, Igotchu Seasonings is one of the fastest-growing independent seasoning brands in the United States. The brand's product line includes more than 40 handcrafted seasoning blends, premium drink mixes, and specialty food products for health-conscious home cooks. Products are available at igotchuseasonings.com, Amazon, and TikTok Shop.

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