Attorney Ted Sutton unleashes New Book: 'Greenback’s Book of Law' to teach Law Basics through a Friendly Goldendoodle

Author, Attorney and Dog Lover Ted Sutton “unleashes” new “Greenback’s Book of Law” book to teach law basics never taught in school - through the eyes of a friendly goldendoodle messenger named Greenback. In sync with America’s 250th Anniversary, Ted Sutton, Esq. announces the new “Greenback’s Book of Law” that teaches law basics, including Civics - with how the U.S. government, U.S. Constitution, and the Bill of Rights impact everyone. “Greenback’s Book of Law” is a light-hearted, fictional book that teaches law basics, including Family Law, Property Law, Contracts, Torts, and Civics, through storytelling. To help parents, teens and young adults save time, money had headaches, Ted Sutton’s new “Greenback’s Book of Law” teaches Torts, or the legal consequences of bad behavior. Because everyone does not go to law school, Attorney Ted Sutton, Esq. unleashes “Greenback’s Book of Law” with a fun, fictious story about a friendly dog named Greenback, who teaches law basics through stories about Ernie The Attorney’s clients.

To save parents, teens and young adults time, money and legal consequences, Attorney Ted Sutton announces a new book: “Greenback’s Book of Law” with law basics.

Essential book for every non-attorney entrepreneur. Ted Sutton keeps the law simple in 'Greenback’s Book of Law'.” — Robert Kiyosaki, Author, “Rich Dad Poor Dad”, Entrepreneur and Investor

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author, Asset Protection Attorney, and Dog Lover Ted Sutton , Esq, “unleashes” the new fiction book: “ Greenback’s Book of Law : Everything You Need to Know – As Taught by a Friendly Dog!” (June 30, 2026, SuccessDNA, Inc.) that is illustrated by Tony Elmore. Because law basics are never taught in school, Sutton felt compelled to help parents, teens, and young adults navigate the real-world that is based on a set of rules.This unique book is written to save readers time, money and avoid legal consequences that can negatively impact lives for years in many different areas, including Contracts, Family Law, Property Law, Criminal Law, and more.This entertaining and light-hearted book is ideal for parents homeschooling their kids, teachers, teens, young adults and/or anyone who wants to know how to stay out of trouble with the law.In the Preface, Sutton explains the WHY behind this book with 3 reasons for writing “Greenback’s Book of Law”, including:- 1. “They don’t teach the law in school.”- 2. “Kids don’t know that their actions have consequences.”- 3. “This book saves you time, money and energy in the future.”Sutton expands, “Because most people don’t go to law school, and the majority do not understand law basics, I wrote ‘Greenback’s Book of Law’ to teach real-world legal concepts through the lens of a friendly dog named Greenback. Most kids are not taught how our legal system works, yet they are expected to know the system when they become adults. Many can name the 5 Kardashians, but how many can name the 5 rights protected by the First Amendment?”To make law basics easier to understand, Sutton chose a friendly messenger, Greenback the goldendoodle, as the “guide.” As the central character, Greenback teaches fundamental legal principles through storytelling. As a lovable goldendoodle, Greenback shares stories and lessons learned based on sitting in Ernie the Attorney’s office every day. Ernie is Greenback’s owner, and a licensed general practitioner, who drafts contracts, gives advice and represents clients in court in many areas of the law.As a result, Greenback shares relatable stories about the central characters: Ernie the Attorney, Hunter and Willow (married couple, parents, who adopt, and then divorce), Gamer James (central character who is adopted), Slammin’ Sam (anger management issues), Grandma Gertrude, and more.“Greenback’s Book of Law” is an easy read that includes basic rules about Family Law, Property Law, Contracts, Criminal Law, Constitutional Law and more. Through Greenback’s storytelling, readers can learn about the most important areas of the law, including:- 1. Family Law (marriage, adoption, divorce, alimony and child custody)- 2. Property Law (deeds and easements, mortgages and foreclosures, bank loans / mortgages)- 3. Contracts (contract formation, oral contracts, small claims court)- 4. Torts (nuisance, assault, battery, negligence, and bad behavior consequences)- 5. The Bill of Rights- 6. Voting- 7. Civics (rights and duties of citizens, how the government works)- 8. Criminal LawBy simplifying complex legal concepts and defining “Cool Latin Terms” throughout the book, the author emphasizes that the law is not just for attorneys.And similar to the dog’s friendly mannerisms, “Greenback’s Book of Law” is told with a sense of humor. For example, Greenback’s role is as a “legal translator” who gets “one dog treat every six minutes” (how real attorneys do their billing).On a personal note, Ted is the son of Garrett Sutton, a bestselling author of a dozen books, many as a Rich Dad Advisor to Robert Kiyosaki (“Rich Dad Poor Dad”) and The Rich Dad Company. As a Partner at Corporate Direct, Ted Sutton specializes in corporate law, and helps people set up businesses. When not at work, the author enjoys spending time with his two dogs, Dani and Ruby.BOOK TESTIMONIAL“Essential book for every non-attorney entrepreneur. Ted Sutton keeps the law simple in 'Greenback’s Book of Law'.”– Robert Kiyosaki, Author of the #1 Personal Finance book of all time, “Rich Dad Poor Dad”, Entrepreneur and InvestorWHERE TO GET THE BOOK“Greenback’s Book of Law: Everything You Need to Know – As Taught by a Friendly Dog!” (June 30, 2026, Success DNA, Inc.)BOOK WEBSITE: https://greenbacksbookoflaw.com TENERO: https://tenero.tv/products/greenbacks-book-of-law AMAZON: Coming Soon!FOLLOW @greenbacksbolABOUT TED SUTTON (Reno, Nevada) is an Author ("Greenback's Book of Law"), Asset Protection Attorney, Partner at Corporate Direct, Speaker, and Dog Lover, working with his father, Garrett. Ted delivers high-value legal solutions primarily to entrepreneurs, real estate investors and digital asset investors in all 50 states. Ted specializes in Business Law, specifically business formation and maintenance of corporations and LLCs for primarily entrepreneurs, real estate investors and digital asset investors. To go above and beyond, Ted combines regulatory compliance precision with a commitment to personalized, value-driven client service. His goal is to help clients strategically set up corporate entities and asset protections from the beginning, so individuals are never held personally liable when conducting business. To help business owners and fellow asset protection attorneys, Ted helped spearhead the new “Corporate Transparency Act” that requires companies to report information to the federal government. Ted’s work has been featured on ABC Reno / KOLO-TV, and in Forbes, Inman News, Nevada Appeal, Authority Magazine and on many top podcasts. During his free time, Ted likes to run, hike, ski, golf, exercise, and write. https://www.corporatedirect.com/ and https://greenbacksbookoflaw.com

Ted Sutton, Esq. on Greenback's Book Of Law

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