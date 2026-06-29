Nevada Democrats Mobilize Volunteers Across the State During a “Stuff Costs Too Much” Weekend of Action

This weekend, NV Dems launched over a dozen canvasses and phonebanks in every congressional district across the state as part of a nationwide “Stuff Costs Too Much” Weekend of Action, mobilizing over 50 volunteers to knock doors and make phone calls, reaching out to thousands of Nevada voters. Joined by Attorney General Aaron Ford and the Nevada Democratic slate, volunteers connected directly with voters, hearing firsthand how rising costs are making it harder for Nevada families to make ends meet. From a Northern Nevada mom forced to buy meat in bulk as grocery prices climb, to a young man struggling to find a job that pays enough to help his parents retire, to Southern Nevada families choosing between food and utility bills, and seniors on a fixed income who can no longer afford basic expenses, Nevadans are feeling the pain of the Lombardo-Trump economy.

“Nevada Democrats are doing the work to reach voters where they are and have conversations about the issues directly impacting their everyday lives,” said Nevada State Democratic Party Chair Daniele Monroe-Moreno. “As working families struggle with skyrocketing costs under the Lombardo-Trump economy, NV Dems is making sure voters know both who’s responsible for the sky-high costs and who’s fighting to make life more affordable. I’m encouraged by the amazing volunteers who took time out of their weekend and braved the triple digit weather to connect with voters across the state and political spectrum this weekend.”

Weekend of Action photos from every congressional district in Nevada:

Information about voting can be found at iwillvote.com/nv.

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