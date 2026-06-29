NV Dems Chair Statement on Supreme Court Decision in RNC v. Watson

Nevada State Democratic Party Chair Daniele Monroe-Moreno released the following statement in response to the Supreme Court’s rejection of the RNC’s challenge to states’ longstanding grace period on counting ballots that are postmarked by Election Day and received shortly thereafter:

“Today’s Supreme Court decision in Watson v. RNC—a rejection of Republicans’ latest attempt to disenfranchise eligible voters—is a victory for democracy and Nevada voters seeking to have their voices heard at the ballot box. The decision preserves the ability of Nevada voters who overwhelmingly prefer to vote by mail—Democrats, Republicans, and Nonpartisans alike, especially in rural counties—to cast their ballots.

“Attorney General Aaron Ford and Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar have consistently led the fight to defend Nevada’s elections, protect the voting rights of eligible Nevadans, and successfully push back against repeated Republican attempts to restrict ballot access, spread disinformation and undermine our democratic process.”

“Every eligible voter deserves the opportunity to cast a ballot safely, securely, and with confidence that it will be counted according to the law. NV Dems will continue standing up for the fundamental right to vote and opposing GOP efforts to make it harder for eligible Americans to participate in our elections.”

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