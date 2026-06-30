Fireworks rules, safety tips, local celebrations for July 4 in Douglas County

With Independence Day approaching, Douglas County is reminding residents of the rules for using fireworks in unincorporated areas. Fireworks may be discharged only on private property with the owner’s permission and supervision. Their use on public streets or roadways is prohibited.

Fireworks are permitted during the following times:

Wednesday, July 1 - 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Thursday, July 2 - 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday, July 3 - 7 a.m. to midnight

Saturday, July 4 - 7 a.m. to midnight

At Lone Star Lake Park, fireworks are allowed in the upper parking lot east of the campground during the above allowed times July 1-July 4. Fireworks are allowed between 6 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. July 4 in the paved area between the maintenance buildings and community building, and the shelter area south of the maintenance buildings. Here's a map.

The Douglas County Zoning & Codes Department regulates the retail sale of fireworks at firework stands and issues permits for them. This year they issued 16 permits. Use and sale of fireworks is July 1-4.

Douglas County government offices, District Court and the Senior Resource Center will be closed Friday, July 3, in observance of the holiday.

Community celebrations

The City of Lawrence’s Summerfest is Saturday, July 4, at the Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2120 Harper Street. Starting at 4 p.m., there will be children’s activities, a public servant tribute gallery and food trucks, followed by live entertainment at 5 p.m., and a drone show at 9:45 p.m. Viewing will be available from the derby arena.

Eudora’s Star-Spangled Celebration and fireworks is Saturday, July 4, at Eudora High School, 2203 Church St. There will be food trucks and a Family Fun Zone from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. and live music from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. The fireworks display will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Here’s information about fireworks regulations in Douglas County cities: