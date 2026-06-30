Consolidated Fire District No. 1 introduces Bucket Brigade to boost fire safety

Consolidated Fire District No. 1, in partnership with the Kansas State Fire Marshal and American Pyrotechnics Safety & Education Foundation, has launched the Bucket Brigade program in Douglas County. This program is designed to reduce fires caused by improper fireworks disposal following Independence Day celebrations.

The Bucket Brigade addresses one of the most common and preventable causes of post-holiday fires. Even after fireworks appear extinguished, they can retain enough heat to reignite, leading to fires in trash receptacles, garages, and outdoor areas. The program encourages residents to soak used fireworks in water overnight before disposal, a simple step that significantly reduces that risk.

Fire Chief John Mathis encourages residents to follow safety practices when using and disposing of fireworks in their celebrations.

“This program is a practical, prevention-focused step that residents can easily take to reduce fire risk in their homes and neighborhoods,” Mathis said. “This simple action of soaking used fireworks before disposing of them protects families, neighborhoods and our firefighters. We encourage residents to plan ahead, pick up a bucket and be prepared before they begin their celebrations.”

Lawrence Home Depot donated 100 buckets for the initiative, and they will be available at fireworks stands in rural Douglas County until supplies run out.